All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 206 W Windsor Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
206 W Windsor Rd
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

206 W Windsor Rd

206 West Windsor Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

206 West Windsor Road, Glendale, CA 91204
Pacific-Edison

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Relax in your home on a quiet, tree-lined street.

Entertain guests in large living space and kitchen.

2 full bathrooms convenient for getting ready in the mornings.

Walk to the Americana for shopping, movies and dining.

Central air keeps you cool and comfortable.

Pet friendly - small dogs and cats.

AMENITIES:

Parking space for one (1) car plus a separate garage for storage.
Water Included.
Included Appliances: dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, gas range/oven.
On-site Laundry (not in-unit).
Central Air/Heat.
First floor.

FOR VIEWING:

Fill out the REQUEST A VIEWING box at the top of the page & hit SEND for an immediate E-MAIL response.

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $25 per adult credit and background check. Must have a good credit score above 700.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 W Windsor Rd have any available units?
206 W Windsor Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 W Windsor Rd have?
Some of 206 W Windsor Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 W Windsor Rd currently offering any rent specials?
206 W Windsor Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 W Windsor Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 W Windsor Rd is pet friendly.
Does 206 W Windsor Rd offer parking?
Yes, 206 W Windsor Rd offers parking.
Does 206 W Windsor Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 W Windsor Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 W Windsor Rd have a pool?
No, 206 W Windsor Rd does not have a pool.
Does 206 W Windsor Rd have accessible units?
No, 206 W Windsor Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 206 W Windsor Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 W Windsor Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave
Glendale, CA 91206
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
The LINK
3909 San Fernando Road
Glendale, CA 91204
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts