Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1303 N Central Ave

1303 N Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1303 N Central Avenue, Glendale, CA 91202
Verdugo Viejo

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Best Glendale Location.
* Lush Manicured Garden.
*Large Private Patios.
*Spacious Rooms.
* Covered Gated Parking.
*Cozy Fireplace.
*Large laundry Facilities.
* On-site Manager

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 N Central Ave have any available units?
1303 N Central Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1303 N Central Ave have?
Some of 1303 N Central Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 N Central Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1303 N Central Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 N Central Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1303 N Central Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1303 N Central Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1303 N Central Ave offers parking.
Does 1303 N Central Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 N Central Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 N Central Ave have a pool?
No, 1303 N Central Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1303 N Central Ave have accessible units?
No, 1303 N Central Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 N Central Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1303 N Central Ave has units with dishwashers.
