Home
Glendale, CA
1303 N Central Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1303 N Central Ave
1303 N Central Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1303 N Central Avenue, Glendale, CA 91202
Verdugo Viejo
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Best Glendale Location.
* Lush Manicured Garden.
*Large Private Patios.
*Spacious Rooms.
* Covered Gated Parking.
*Cozy Fireplace.
*Large laundry Facilities.
* On-site Manager
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1303 N Central Ave have any available units?
1303 N Central Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, CA
.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1303 N Central Ave have?
Some of 1303 N Central Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1303 N Central Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1303 N Central Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 N Central Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1303 N Central Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1303 N Central Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1303 N Central Ave offers parking.
Does 1303 N Central Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 N Central Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 N Central Ave have a pool?
No, 1303 N Central Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1303 N Central Ave have accessible units?
No, 1303 N Central Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 N Central Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1303 N Central Ave has units with dishwashers.
