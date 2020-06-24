Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

315 Marwood Ave. Available 03/29/19 Quaint 2 Bedroom Single Family Home with a Large Backyard! - This Old Town Fullerton home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and is 1,280 square feet. As you enter the home youll find a beautiful entry way leading into the spacious living room with a fireplace and hardwood floors! The kitchen includes plenty of counter and cabinet space and a dining room with access to the backyard. Both bedrooms feature large closets and windows allowing for natural lighting. The large backyard has a patio and a grass area, perfect for entertaining! Attached 1 car garage with additional off street parking! Tenant responsible for all utilities. Landscaper included.



DRE# 01197438



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4790201)