Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

2671 Milton Ave.

2671 Milton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2671 Milton Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 2 Bedroom Fullerton Condo Near Cal State - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath tri-level condo. Living room with gas fireplace and lots of storage. Spacious dining room opens to kitchen. One bedroom with large closet and hall bath. Third floor is spacious master suite with large balcony, vaulted ceilings, 2 closets, storage and bathroom with dual sinks. Home features 2 car attached garage with washer/dryer hook-ups, ADT alarm (service not included) and AC/heat. Water and trash are included. Great location close to Cal State Fullerton.

Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.

You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://secure.rently.com/properties/906416?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number (for identification and security reasons). There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property. Please wait to go to the property until you complete the steps and receive the phone number to call via text.

*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*

Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.

Contact:
Leasing Department 714-515-3999
www.WhiteGlovePM.com
Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com

(RLNE3496725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2671 Milton Ave. have any available units?
2671 Milton Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2671 Milton Ave. have?
Some of 2671 Milton Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2671 Milton Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2671 Milton Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2671 Milton Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2671 Milton Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2671 Milton Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2671 Milton Ave. offers parking.
Does 2671 Milton Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2671 Milton Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2671 Milton Ave. have a pool?
No, 2671 Milton Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2671 Milton Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2671 Milton Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2671 Milton Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2671 Milton Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
