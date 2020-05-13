2671 Milton Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 2 Bedroom Fullerton Condo Near Cal State - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath tri-level condo. Living room with gas fireplace and lots of storage. Spacious dining room opens to kitchen. One bedroom with large closet and hall bath. Third floor is spacious master suite with large balcony, vaulted ceilings, 2 closets, storage and bathroom with dual sinks. Home features 2 car attached garage with washer/dryer hook-ups, ADT alarm (service not included) and AC/heat. Water and trash are included. Great location close to Cal State Fullerton.



Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.



You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://secure.rently.com/properties/906416?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number (for identification and security reasons). There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property. Please wait to go to the property until you complete the steps and receive the phone number to call via text.



*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*



Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.



Contact:

Leasing Department 714-515-3999

www.WhiteGlovePM.com

Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com



