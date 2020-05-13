Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
2150 Cheyenne Way
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2150 Cheyenne Way
2150 Cheyenne Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2150 Cheyenne Way, Fullerton, CA 92833
Amenities
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
Westside condo in Fullerton, newer paint, newer tile flooring, new ceiling fan, newer stove, newer washer and dryer, high ceiling with recess lighting, very bright and move in condition.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2150 Cheyenne Way have any available units?
2150 Cheyenne Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fullerton, CA
.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fullerton Rent Report
.
Is 2150 Cheyenne Way currently offering any rent specials?
2150 Cheyenne Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2150 Cheyenne Way pet-friendly?
No, 2150 Cheyenne Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fullerton
.
Does 2150 Cheyenne Way offer parking?
No, 2150 Cheyenne Way does not offer parking.
Does 2150 Cheyenne Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2150 Cheyenne Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2150 Cheyenne Way have a pool?
No, 2150 Cheyenne Way does not have a pool.
Does 2150 Cheyenne Way have accessible units?
No, 2150 Cheyenne Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2150 Cheyenne Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2150 Cheyenne Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2150 Cheyenne Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2150 Cheyenne Way does not have units with air conditioning.
