3 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms. Good school district(Sunny Hills,Park's Jr, Fisher). Quite neighbor and very convenient location. Current tenant will move out on 2/28/29 and you can move in about 1 week after.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1107 Carmel Circle have any available units?
1107 Carmel Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
Is 1107 Carmel Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Carmel Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.