1007 Maertin Lane

Lovely one story single family home on a very quiet street near Cal State Fullerton and Troy High School. 3 Bedrooms and 3 Baths. Approx. 1900 s/f. Custom paint throughout. Great location. Gourmet kitchen with ample cabinet space for storage. Two-car garage. Must See!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
