All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 1007 Maertin Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1007 Maertin Lane
Last updated October 31 2019 at 6:06 PM

1007 Maertin Lane

1007 Maertin Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1007 Maertin Lane, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely one story single family home on a very quiet street near Cal State Fullerton and Troy High School. 3 Bedrooms and 3 Baths. Approx. 1900 s/f. Custom paint throughout. Great location. Gourmet kitchen with ample cabinet space for storage. Two-car garage. Must See!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Maertin Lane have any available units?
1007 Maertin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Is 1007 Maertin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Maertin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Maertin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1007 Maertin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1007 Maertin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1007 Maertin Lane offers parking.
Does 1007 Maertin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 Maertin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Maertin Lane have a pool?
No, 1007 Maertin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Maertin Lane have accessible units?
No, 1007 Maertin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Maertin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 Maertin Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 Maertin Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 Maertin Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College