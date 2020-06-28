1007 Maertin Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely one story single family home on a very quiet street near Cal State Fullerton and Troy High School. 3 Bedrooms and 3 Baths. Approx. 1900 s/f. Custom paint throughout. Great location. Gourmet kitchen with ample cabinet space for storage. Two-car garage. Must See!!