Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub internet access accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal package receiving

Come home to the quiet and comfort of Lincoln Glen Apartments. All apartment homes have private patios or decks. Interiors feature air conditioning, vertical blinds, plus carpeting and large master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Newly remodeled kitchens offer microwaves and ceiling fans. Residents have use of convenient laundry facilities and reserved parking. A park like setting on five acres waits you at Lincoln Glen Apartments. This gated community is conveniently located near freeways, shopping, schools, Lake Elizabeth and Fremont Central Park. Enjoy the spacious grounds and wooded gardens or relax around one of our swimming pools. Lincoln Glen Apartments is one of Fremont's finest apartment communities. Please call for an appointment today.