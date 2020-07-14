All apartments in Fremont
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

Lincoln Glen

4261 Stevenson Blvd · (510) 447-1161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4261 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA 94538
Sundale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 116 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 182 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 127 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 256 · Avail. Aug 26

$2,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 908 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lincoln Glen.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Come home to the quiet and comfort of Lincoln Glen Apartments. All apartment homes have private patios or decks. Interiors feature air conditioning, vertical blinds, plus carpeting and large master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Newly remodeled kitchens offer microwaves and ceiling fans. Residents have use of convenient laundry facilities and reserved parking. A park like setting on five acres waits you at Lincoln Glen Apartments. This gated community is conveniently located near freeways, shopping, schools, Lake Elizabeth and Fremont Central Park. Enjoy the spacious grounds and wooded gardens or relax around one of our swimming pools. Lincoln Glen Apartments is one of Fremont's finest apartment communities. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $49 per
Deposit: $800
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lincoln Glen have any available units?
Lincoln Glen has 5 units available starting at $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does Lincoln Glen have?
Some of Lincoln Glen's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lincoln Glen currently offering any rent specials?
Lincoln Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lincoln Glen pet-friendly?
No, Lincoln Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does Lincoln Glen offer parking?
Yes, Lincoln Glen offers parking.
Does Lincoln Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lincoln Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lincoln Glen have a pool?
Yes, Lincoln Glen has a pool.
Does Lincoln Glen have accessible units?
Yes, Lincoln Glen has accessible units.
Does Lincoln Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lincoln Glen has units with dishwashers.
