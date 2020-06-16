41206 Alline St, Fremont, CA, US, 94538

Amenities

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e8b3bb3c72dba756728912c Home is located in Irvington, Fremont. Walking distance to top rated

O. N. Hirsch Elementary School, John M. Horner Junior High School, and Irvington High school.(check with FUSD).



The elegant living space consists of approximately 1251 sqft. . Living room is open and spacious with recessed lighting. This home is 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features an abundance of natural light and beautiful upgrades. Recessed lighting the home. Upgrades . Gourmet kitchen with quartz countertop, tiled backsplash, stainless steel sink, . Hall bathroom offers tile flooring, cultured marble surrounding the tub and shower with glass enclosure. Close to freeways, HOmedepot, lowes, Costoc and restaurant . Furniture on the pics are not included.



Rent is $3400 per month. Move in anytime after April 30. Deposit is one month rent. Renter responsible for Gas, Electricity, Trash and sewer. One-year lease is required Background and credit check required Please email with your contact information for viewing.



Tenants pay for trash/sewer gas/electics



(RLNE5694400)