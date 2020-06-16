All apartments in Fremont
Find more places like 41206 Alline St, Fremont, CA, US, 94538.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

41206 Alline St, Fremont, CA, US, 94538

41206 Alline Street · (408) 899-8853
Location

41206 Alline Street, Fremont, CA 94538
Irvington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 2.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1251 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e8b3bb3c72dba756728912c Home is located in Irvington, Fremont. Walking distance to top rated
O. N. Hirsch Elementary School, John M. Horner Junior High School, and Irvington High school.(check with FUSD).

The elegant living space consists of approximately 1251 sqft. . Living room is open and spacious with recessed lighting. This home is 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features an abundance of natural light and beautiful upgrades. Recessed lighting the home. Upgrades . Gourmet kitchen with quartz countertop, tiled backsplash, stainless steel sink, . Hall bathroom offers tile flooring, cultured marble surrounding the tub and shower with glass enclosure. Close to freeways, HOmedepot, lowes, Costoc and restaurant . Furniture on the pics are not included.

Rent is $3400 per month. Move in anytime after April 30. Deposit is one month rent. Renter responsible for Gas, Electricity, Trash and sewer. One-year lease is required Background and credit check required Please email with your contact information for viewing.

Tenants pay for trash/sewer gas/electics

(RLNE5694400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41206 Alline St, Fremont, CA, US, 94538 have any available units?
41206 Alline St, Fremont, CA, US, 94538 has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
Is 41206 Alline St, Fremont, CA, US, 94538 currently offering any rent specials?
41206 Alline St, Fremont, CA, US, 94538 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41206 Alline St, Fremont, CA, US, 94538 pet-friendly?
No, 41206 Alline St, Fremont, CA, US, 94538 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 41206 Alline St, Fremont, CA, US, 94538 offer parking?
No, 41206 Alline St, Fremont, CA, US, 94538 does not offer parking.
Does 41206 Alline St, Fremont, CA, US, 94538 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41206 Alline St, Fremont, CA, US, 94538 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41206 Alline St, Fremont, CA, US, 94538 have a pool?
No, 41206 Alline St, Fremont, CA, US, 94538 does not have a pool.
Does 41206 Alline St, Fremont, CA, US, 94538 have accessible units?
No, 41206 Alline St, Fremont, CA, US, 94538 does not have accessible units.
Does 41206 Alline St, Fremont, CA, US, 94538 have units with dishwashers?
No, 41206 Alline St, Fremont, CA, US, 94538 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41206 Alline St, Fremont, CA, US, 94538 have units with air conditioning?
No, 41206 Alline St, Fremont, CA, US, 94538 does not have units with air conditioning.
