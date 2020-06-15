All apartments in Fremont
33663 Shearwater Terrace
Last updated May 3 2020 at 9:22 AM

33663 Shearwater Terrace

33663 Shearwater Terrace · (510) 770-0824 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33663 Shearwater Terrace, Fremont, CA 94555
Northgate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 33663 Shearwater Terrace · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1853 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 bedroom home in Fremont - 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath two story home in the North Gate neighborhood of North Fremont. The home offers an excellent floor plan with 1853 square feet of living space. The layout includes good sized kitchen, living room, dining room, sun room, large master bedroom, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, and 3 other bedrooms. Other features of the property include laminate wood flooring through out property, 2 car garage, deck with gazebo in backyard, walk-in closet in master bedroom, fridge, dishwasher, hook ups for washer & dryer in garage. (washer & dryer not included with property).

Nearby conveniences include: North Gate Park, Lucky's Supermarket, Union Landing Shopping Center, Alameda Creek Walking Trails, Union City Bart Station, Quick Access to 880 Freeway & Dumbarton Bridge

Rental Qualifications Include: Total income of 3 times the rent amount. Credit score of 650 or better for all applicants.

Utilities are tenant responsibility. Renter's liability insurance required to lease property.

Lease Terms: One-year lease.
No Smoking
No Pets

Please call to set up a viewing of this home.

Best Property Management Inc.
Dustin Ventura - Realtor
DRE#0134860
(510) 770-0824 ext 101
dustinventura@bestproperty4u.com
www.bestproperty4u.com

(RLNE4785773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33663 Shearwater Terrace have any available units?
33663 Shearwater Terrace has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 33663 Shearwater Terrace have?
Some of 33663 Shearwater Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33663 Shearwater Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
33663 Shearwater Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33663 Shearwater Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 33663 Shearwater Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 33663 Shearwater Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 33663 Shearwater Terrace does offer parking.
Does 33663 Shearwater Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33663 Shearwater Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33663 Shearwater Terrace have a pool?
No, 33663 Shearwater Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 33663 Shearwater Terrace have accessible units?
No, 33663 Shearwater Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 33663 Shearwater Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33663 Shearwater Terrace has units with dishwashers.
