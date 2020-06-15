33663 Shearwater Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 4 bedroom home in Fremont - 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath two story home in the North Gate neighborhood of North Fremont. The home offers an excellent floor plan with 1853 square feet of living space. The layout includes good sized kitchen, living room, dining room, sun room, large master bedroom, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, and 3 other bedrooms. Other features of the property include laminate wood flooring through out property, 2 car garage, deck with gazebo in backyard, walk-in closet in master bedroom, fridge, dishwasher, hook ups for washer & dryer in garage. (washer & dryer not included with property).



Nearby conveniences include: North Gate Park, Lucky's Supermarket, Union Landing Shopping Center, Alameda Creek Walking Trails, Union City Bart Station, Quick Access to 880 Freeway & Dumbarton Bridge



Rental Qualifications Include: Total income of 3 times the rent amount. Credit score of 650 or better for all applicants.



Utilities are tenant responsibility. Renter's liability insurance required to lease property.



Lease Terms: One-year lease.

No Smoking

No Pets



Please call to set up a viewing of this home.



Best Property Management Inc.

Dustin Ventura - Realtor

DRE#0134860

(510) 770-0824 ext 101

dustinventura@bestproperty4u.com

www.bestproperty4u.com



(RLNE4785773)