108 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fremont, CA

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Cherry-Guardino
23 Units Available
The Asher
1031 Walnut Avenue, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
1196 sqft
Timeless style meets refreshingly approachable living at The Asher—the first of its kind in Fremont.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Parkmont
36 Units Available
Creekside Village
2999 Sequoia Ter, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,673
890 sqft
Steps from Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area, a relaxing retreat in the middle of the Bay Area. Stylish interiors with raised panel cabinetry and designer lighting. Parking, gym, club and pool available to residents.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Central-Downtown Fremont
6 Units Available
Presidio
2000 Walnut Ave, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,962
1106 sqft
Air conditioning, patio/balcony, ceiling fans and a fireplace for cooler nights. Bathtub, all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Pool, hot tub, sauna, clubhouse, gym and courtyard. Internet access, business center and package receiving.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Centerville
11 Units Available
The Rexford
3400 Country Dr, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,506
1055 sqft
Just a three-minute drive from downtown Fremont, these homes feature vaulted ceilings, spacious closets and granite countertops. This pet-friendly community has bike rooms, a fitness center and a swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Brookvale
6 Units Available
VUE Fremont
37200 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,828
850 sqft
Apartment features include remodeled kitchens, ceiling fans, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Located near public transportation. Community amenities include high-speed internet, fitness center and playground area. Short-term leases available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Ardenwood
10 Units Available
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
864 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Cherry-Guardino
14 Units Available
Alborada Apartments
1001 Beethoven Cmn, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,631
1081 sqft
Minutes away from Lake Elizabeth, in central Fremont. All units feature wood fireplaces, laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage room. Pet friendly community close to interstate highways for easy access to Bay Area.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Cherry-Guardino
10 Units Available
Watermark Place
38680 Waterside Cir, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,737
1159 sqft
Luxury homes with large kitchens and private outdoor space. Tenants get access to a barbecue area, business center, and pool. Close to the Fremont BART station. Near Shinn Historical Park and Arboretum.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Centerville
17 Units Available
Artist Walk
3888 Artist Walk Common, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
980 sqft
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice. Our leasing office is not open to residents or the public.
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
$
Parkmont
19 Units Available
Camden Village
38000 Camden St, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,706
942 sqft
Camden Village is a comfortable community that offers amenities like a pool and gym. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, microwaves and refrigerators.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Central-Downtown Fremont
15 Units Available
Estates at Park Place
3400 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1067 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartments feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and crown molding. There's also a 24-hour fitness center, movie theatre and refreshment bar. Located close to BART stops.
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
Central-Downtown Fremont
11 Units Available
Pathfinder Village Apartments
39800 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
867 sqft
Charming community with park-like outdoors. On-site amenities including a pool, gym and coffee bar. In-unit features include extra storage, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances. Skylights and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Baylands
15 Units Available
Archstone Fremont Center
39410 Civic Center Dr, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,787
1088 sqft
Stunning, mid-rise community near Fremont Hub and Fremont Plaza. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, business center, pool, media room and internet cafe. Green community. Garage available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
East Industrial
16 Units Available
eaves Fremont
231 Woodcreek Cmn, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
901 sqft
Modern units have dishwashers, garbage disposal and ceiling fans. In-unit laundry makes apartment life more convenient. Amenities include a playground and a gym. Easy freeway access provided.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Central-Downtown Fremont
14 Units Available
Avalon Fremont
39939 Stevenson Cmn, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,943
1071 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans and fireplaces. Cats and dogs allowed. Hang out in the inviting lobby or clubhouse. The nearby Fremont BART station makes it easy to get around.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Parkmont
9 Units Available
Sofi Fremont
889 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1010 sqft
Sofi Fremont offers comfortable, garden-level apartments. Units feature open floor plans, plenty of natural light and proximity to Alameda Creek. The community offers a gated pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
Centerville
8 Units Available
Heritage Village
38050 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,578
980 sqft
Modern homes with updated cabinetry and a patio/balcony. Residents can enjoy a sauna, playground, and grilling area. Close to the Fremont Hub Shopping Center and Centerville Community Park. Near I-880.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Glenmoor
2 Units Available
Logan Park
38200 Logan Dr, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1244 sqft
Great location, close to Aniki's Sushi, Nation's Giant Hamburgers and Trader Joe's. Apartments have updated kitchens, plush carpeting and bright bathroom lighting. Community features playground, onsite laundry and more.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
East Industrial
1 Unit Available
268 Fountain Grass Ter
268 Fountain Grass Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1300 sqft
Don't miss out on this great special!! $200.00 off first month's rent !! $3,100/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 2008 Sq Footage: 1,300 sqft.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Cherry-Guardino
1 Unit Available
39043 Walnut Ter
39043 Walnut Ter, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1104 sqft
$2,800/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1984 Sq Footage: 1,104 sqft.

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
East Industrial
1 Unit Available
49002 Cinnamon Fern Common Unit 434
49002 Cinnamon Fern Cmn, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1274 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) This property is fully available on July the 10th 2020.

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Centerville
1 Unit Available
37354 Parish Circle
37354 Parish Circle, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
942 sqft
37354 Parish Circle, Fremont CA 94536 - This property is available NOW.

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Centerville
1 Unit Available
4647 Rothbury Common
4647 Rothbury Common, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
945 sqft
4647 Rothbury Common, Fremont, CA 94536 - This property is available NOW. This single story condo ideally located in Fremont features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room, and one carport.

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34661 Tabu Terrace
34661 Tabu Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
934 sqft
2 bedroom Condo in the desired Ardenwood Neighborhood of Fremont! - 2 bedroom/2 Bath Condo on Top Floor in a great area of Fremont *Pool *Hot tub *Fireplace *Washer & Dryer Included *Large living area W/Vaulted ceiling and private deck *Detached

June 2020 Fremont Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fremont Rent Report. Fremont rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fremont rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fremont rents decline sharply over the past month

Fremont rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fremont stand at $3,002 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,771 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fremont's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Fremont over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fremont

    As rents have fallen slightly in Fremont, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fremont is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Fremont's median two-bedroom rent of $3,771 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Fremont.
    • While rents in Fremont fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fremont than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Fremont is nearly three-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

