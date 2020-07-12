/
/
/
cabrillo
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
121 Apartments for rent in Cabrillo, Fremont, CA
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
9 Units Available
Countrywood
4555 Thornton Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,224
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
830 sqft
Situated in a tranquil, park-like setting, Countrywood Apartment Homes offers you the relaxation you crave and the variety of choices you deserve.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Brookvale Chateau
36163 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
921 sqft
Near American High School and Westridge Park. Within a quiet, gated community. Lots of space. On-site laundry, a large pool with sundeck, and ample parking. Lush landscaping throughout. Near Brookvale Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
35995 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
744 sqft
A two-story community with a beautiful courtyard, resort-like pool and greenspace. Smoke-free. Apartments feature updated appliances and a patio or balcony. Onsite carports, gym and grill area. Near the high school.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
36001 Cabrillo Dr.
36001 Cabrillo Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
1148 sqft
36001 Cabrillo Dr. Available 07/15/20 Fremont-single story 3 BR, 2 BA attached 2 car garage-Close to Freeway 880 and 84 - Rent: $3575.00 - 3 Bed / 2 BA - SF:.
Results within 1 mile of Cabrillo
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Artist Walk
3888 Artist Walk Common, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
980 sqft
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice. Our leasing office is not open to residents or the public.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
37 Units Available
Creekside Village
2999 Sequoia Ter, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,189
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,646
890 sqft
Steps from Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area, a relaxing retreat in the middle of the Bay Area. Stylish interiors with raised panel cabinetry and designer lighting. Parking, gym, club and pool available to residents.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Metro Fremont
4444 Hansen Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,165
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located where the East Bay meets the Silicon Valley, Metro Fremont apartments is a commuter’s haven. Our newly renovated community with one and two-bedroom floorplans is the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
Northgate Savoy
34077 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,950
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
906 sqft
Located close to Northgate Community Park, shopping and schools. Units come with vertical blinds, ceiling fans and cable hookups. Community includes on-site laundry, parking and pool.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
VUE Fremont
37200 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,247
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,563
850 sqft
Apartment features include remodeled kitchens, ceiling fans, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Located near public transportation. Community amenities include high-speed internet, fitness center and playground area. Short-term leases available.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
9 Units Available
Casa Serena
36000 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
835 sqft
At Casa Serena, our floor plans are designed with you in mind and offer the flexibility you need to make the most out of your new home. From studios to one and two-bedroom apartments, you will find the home that's "just right" for you.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
11 Units Available
Heritage Village
38050 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,249
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1063 sqft
Modern homes with updated cabinetry and a patio/balcony. Residents can enjoy a sauna, playground, and grilling area. Close to the Fremont Hub Shopping Center and Centerville Community Park. Near I-880.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 07:58pm
6 Units Available
Suburbian Gardens
3750 Tamayo St, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1000 sqft
This lush garden community is sure to make you feel at home. Suburbian Gardens is just minutes from shopping, dining and so much more, but you wouldn't know it when you pass through our gates. We offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Fremont Arms
37811 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
811 sqft
Community has parking, pool, and on-site laundry. Apartments include range, refrigerator, carpet, and bathtub. Located in the Centerville District, on Fremont Blvd. close to Central Avenue.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Pentagon Apartments
37950 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,174
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the Centerville district, just off Fremont Blvd. Units have air conditioning, patio or balcony, bathtubs, carpet, range, and ceiling fans. Community features pool.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5352 Tacoma Cmn
5352 Tacoma Common, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
950 sqft
Private Condo close to awesome school - Property Id: 305305 Next door to Forest Park elementary. Close to dumbarton bridge(84) and 880. Calm and quiet surroundings of Ardenwood historic farm. Great for families.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3389 Foxtail Ter
3389 Foxtail Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
840 sqft
2BED/2BATH; - Please contact Jose Albornoz with Best Property Management 510-833-9918 CalDRE 02048704 Beautiful 2 Bed/2Bth - 840 sq.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3507 Buttonwood Terrace #101
3507 Buttonwood Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1125 sqft
3507 Buttonwood Terrace #101 Available 08/07/20 3507 Buttonwood Terrace #101, Fremont, CA 94536 - This property approximate availability is 8/7/2020.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
36813 Newark Blvd #E
36813 Newark Boulevard, Newark, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1356 sqft
36813 Newark Blvd #E Available 07/15/20 36813 Newark Blvd #E, Newark, CA 94560 - The property will be available on July 15, 2020.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
37232 Yolo Terrace
37232 Yolo Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1052 sqft
Nicely Upgraded 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Available Now! - Beautiful Condo Available in Fantastic Fremont! Features Include: -Large kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets and counter tops, and bar great for 3-4 bar
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4018 Central Ave. Unit 102
4018 Central Ave, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,590
1850 sqft
4018 Central Ave. Unit 102 Available 07/25/20 $3590 / 4 BR - NICEST AND NEWEST RENTAL HOME IN CENTRAL FREMONT - Everything is so new and nice in this gorgeous central Fremont model home.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4434 Kennett Ter
4434 Kennett Ter, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,299
2500 sqft
3 Level sRent and lease terms negotiable for qualifying applicants --Top floor gives complete privacy with 3 bedrooms including huge master bed with walk-in closet and master bath (his & her wash) with big tub and seperate shower --Also the top
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3443 Pepperwood Ter Apt 102
3443 Pepperwood Terrace, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
714 sqft
$2,095/mo. KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1986 Sq. Footage: 714 sqft.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3475 Deerwood Terrace
3475 Deerwood Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
963 sqft
Charming and Spacious 2Bed 1Bath Condo in Central Fremont available for Rent immediately. . .. . .
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
36792 Bishop Street
36792 Bishop Street, Newark, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1800 sqft
36792 Bishop Street Available 05/15/20 Pristine home! Custom quality. - Most agree that this home is a winner. Totally remodeled and upgraded to custom quality.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Fairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CANewark, CAUnion City, CAMenlo Park, CAPalo Alto, CAEast Palo Alto, CACastro Valley, CA