Apartment List
/
CA
/
fremont
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:52 PM

139 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fremont, CA

Finding an apartment in Fremont that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Cherry-Guardino
24 Units Available
The Asher
1031 Walnut Avenue, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Timeless style meets refreshingly approachable living at The Asher—the first of its kind in Fremont.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Parkmont
41 Units Available
Creekside Village
2999 Sequoia Ter, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,673
890 sqft
Steps from Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area, a relaxing retreat in the middle of the Bay Area. Stylish interiors with raised panel cabinetry and designer lighting. Parking, gym, club and pool available to residents.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Central-Downtown Fremont
38 Units Available
Waterstone at Fremont
39600 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1010 sqft
Waterstone at Fremont offers one and two-bedroom apartments that come with amenities like garbage disposals, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance and is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Central-Downtown Fremont
6 Units Available
Presidio
2000 Walnut Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,590
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,964
1106 sqft
Air conditioning, patio/balcony, ceiling fans and a fireplace for cooler nights. Bathtub, all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Pool, hot tub, sauna, clubhouse, gym and courtyard. Internet access, business center and package receiving.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Central-Downtown Fremont
13 Units Available
Estates at Park Place
3400 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartments feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and crown molding. There's also a 24-hour fitness center, movie theatre and refreshment bar. Located close to BART stops.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Central-Downtown Fremont
9 Units Available
Pathfinder Village Apartments
39800 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,789
1070 sqft
Charming community with park-like outdoors. On-site amenities including a pool, gym and coffee bar. In-unit features include extra storage, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances. Skylights and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
$
Baylands
14 Units Available
Archstone Fremont Center
39410 Civic Center Dr, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,272
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,782
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,492
1596 sqft
Stunning, mid-rise community near Fremont Hub and Fremont Plaza. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, business center, pool, media room and internet cafe. Green community. Garage available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
$
Cherry-Guardino
16 Units Available
Alborada Apartments
1001 Beethoven Cmn, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,210
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,249
1511 sqft
Minutes away from Lake Elizabeth, in central Fremont. All units feature wood fireplaces, laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage room. Pet friendly community close to interstate highways for easy access to Bay Area.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Centerville
17 Units Available
Artist Walk
3888 Artist Walk Common, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,415
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
980 sqft
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice. Our leasing office is not open to residents or the public.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Industrial
17 Units Available
eaves Fremont
231 Woodcreek Cmn, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,153
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
901 sqft
Modern units have dishwashers, garbage disposal and ceiling fans. In-unit laundry makes apartment life more convenient. Amenities include a playground and a gym. Easy freeway access provided.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Central-Downtown Fremont
11 Units Available
Avalon Fremont
39939 Stevenson Cmn, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,639
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,405
1369 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans and fireplaces. Cats and dogs allowed. Hang out in the inviting lobby or clubhouse. The nearby Fremont BART station makes it easy to get around.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Cherry-Guardino
10 Units Available
Watermark Place
38680 Waterside Cir, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,496
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,738
1159 sqft
Luxury homes with large kitchens and private outdoor space. Tenants get access to a barbecue area, business center, and pool. Close to the Fremont BART station. Near Shinn Historical Park and Arboretum.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
Centerville
8 Units Available
Heritage Village
38050 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,361
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,557
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with updated cabinetry and a patio/balcony. Residents can enjoy a sauna, playground, and grilling area. Close to the Fremont Hub Shopping Center and Centerville Community Park. Near I-880.
Verified

1 of 127

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Ardenwood
14 Units Available
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,875
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
864 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Parkmont
10 Units Available
Sofi Fremont
889 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,306
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1010 sqft
Sofi Fremont offers comfortable, garden-level apartments. Units feature open floor plans, plenty of natural light and proximity to Alameda Creek. The community offers a gated pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Centerville
11 Units Available
The Rexford
3400 Country Dr, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,482
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,506
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,164
1367 sqft
Just a three-minute drive from downtown Fremont, these homes feature vaulted ceilings, spacious closets and granite countertops. This pet-friendly community has bike rooms, a fitness center and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Brookvale
6 Units Available
VUE Fremont
37200 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,223
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
850 sqft
Apartment features include remodeled kitchens, ceiling fans, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Located near public transportation. Community amenities include high-speed internet, fitness center and playground area. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Sundale
8 Units Available
Sundale North Apartments
39900 Blacow Rd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
935 sqft
Sundale North and South...the place to live for commuter convenience and comfort. This garden style community has four sparkling pools, two BBQ areas, dry saunas, and a beautiful clubhouse for private parties.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Cabrillo
14 Units Available
Brookvale Chateau
36163 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
921 sqft
Near American High School and Westridge Park. Within a quiet, gated community. Lots of space. On-site laundry, a large pool with sundeck, and ample parking. Lush landscaping throughout. Near Brookvale Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 100

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Centerville
7 Units Available
Ramblewood
38800 Hastings St, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature bathtub, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Great location, close to Centerville Park and Tak Fudenna Memorial Stadium. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, business center, and carport.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Cherry-Guardino
4 Units Available
Terra Fremont
1440 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re searching for the perfect East Bay apartment, look no further than Terra Fremont.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Northgate
20 Units Available
Northgate Savoy
34077 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Northgate Community Park, shopping and schools. Units come with vertical blinds, ceiling fans and cable hookups. Community includes on-site laundry, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Centerville
5 Units Available
Metro Fremont
4444 Hansen Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located where the East Bay meets the Silicon Valley, Metro Fremont apartments is a commuter’s haven. Our newly renovated community with one and two-bedroom floorplans is the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
8 Units Available
Casa Serena
36000 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
835 sqft
At Casa Serena, our floor plans are designed with you in mind and offer the flexibility you need to make the most out of your new home. From studios to one and two-bedroom apartments, you will find the home that's "just right" for you.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fremont, CA

Finding an apartment in Fremont that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Fremont 1 BedroomsFremont 2 BedroomsFremont 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFremont 3 BedroomsFremont Accessible ApartmentsFremont Apartments under $1,800Fremont Apartments under $2,200Fremont Apartments under $2,500
Fremont Apartments under $2,800Fremont Apartments with BalconyFremont Apartments with GarageFremont Apartments with GymFremont Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFremont Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFremont Apartments with Parking
Fremont Apartments with PoolFremont Apartments with Washer-DryerFremont Cheap PlacesFremont Dog Friendly ApartmentsFremont Furnished ApartmentsFremont Pet Friendly PlacesFremont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentervilleCentral Downtown FremontCabrillo
SundaleCherry GuardinoGlenmoor
ParkmontArdenwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Ohlone CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley