Apartment List
/
CA
/
fremont
/
apartments under 2500
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM

120 Apartments under $2,500 for rent in Fremont, CA

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sundale
Fremont Manor
4291 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just northwest of Stevenson Blvd, this development hosts a series of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include carports, and microwaves, ranges, bathtubs and refrigerators in each unit.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Centerville
Redwood Plaza
38730 Lexington St, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in the heart of Fremont, this development is close to BART and Lake Elizabeth. Units offer modern interiors and new carpet, as well as ceiling fans and electric kitchens.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 08:41pm
5 Units Available
Brookvale
Suburbian Gardens
3750 Tamayo St, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1000 sqft
This lush garden community is sure to make you feel at home. Suburbian Gardens is just minutes from shopping, dining and so much more, but you wouldn't know it when you pass through our gates. We offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Centerville
The Rexford
3400 Country Dr, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,298
1367 sqft
Just a three-minute drive from downtown Fremont, these homes feature vaulted ceilings, spacious closets and granite countertops. This pet-friendly community has bike rooms, a fitness center and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
10 Units Available
Centerville
Heritage Village
38050 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,249
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1063 sqft
Modern homes with updated cabinetry and a patio/balcony. Residents can enjoy a sauna, playground, and grilling area. Close to the Fremont Hub Shopping Center and Centerville Community Park. Near I-880.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
8 Units Available
Cabrillo
Pinebrook Apartments
35995 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
744 sqft
A two-story community with a beautiful courtyard, resort-like pool and greenspace. Smoke-free. Apartments feature updated appliances and a patio or balcony. Onsite carports, gym and grill area. Near the high school.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
5 Units Available
Glenmoor
Fremont Arms
37811 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
811 sqft
Community has parking, pool, and on-site laundry. Apartments include range, refrigerator, carpet, and bathtub. Located in the Centerville District, on Fremont Blvd. close to Central Avenue.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
299 Units Available
East Industrial
Aya
45147 Lopes Road, Fremont, CA
Studio
$2,420
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,740
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1135 sqft
Designed to be a central respite from the whirlwind of Silicon Valley, Aya is perfect for people who want to live close to work, play close to home, and enjoy easy access to community green spaces and hiking trails, a diverse food culture, and
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Parkmont
Sycamore Commons
38655 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few blocks from BART, this development offers spacious floor plans, chef's kitchens, built-in microwaves, air conditioners, private patios and balconies, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
2 Units Available
Centerville
Pentagon Apartments
37950 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,174
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the Centerville district, just off Fremont Blvd. Units have air conditioning, patio or balcony, bathtubs, carpet, range, and ceiling fans. Community features pool.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Central-Downtown Fremont
3695 Stevenson Blvd #A341
3695 Stevenson Boulevard, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1040 sqft
Move in Ready 2BR / 2BA Unit in Alta Mar Villas (Fremont) - This is a spacious 2 bed/ 2 bath apartment located on the third floor. The bedrooms have plenty of space, easily accommodating up to a king size bed, and large walk-in closets.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Central-Downtown Fremont
39199 Guardino Dr. 273
39199 Guardino Drive, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
844 sqft
Walk to BART! - 2 bedroom 1 bath condo located in secure building second floor with elevator. Inside laundry, washer dryer included. Gated parking garage with 1 assigned space. Park of the Monte Morreno community with club house, pool, gym.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Cherry-Guardino
39206 Guardino Drive 110
39206 Guardino Drive, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
693 sqft
Adobe Hills 39206 Guardino Drive 110 Fremont CA 94538 - Large living room with fireplace Fully equipped kitchen with fridge, dishwasher & electric stove Underground covered assigned parking, air conditioning. Comes with washer & dryer. Storage unit.

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Centerville
3389 Foxtail Ter
3389 Foxtail Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
840 sqft
2BED/2BATH; - Please contact Jose Albornoz with Best Property Management 510-833-9918 CalDRE 02048704 Beautiful 2 Bed/2Bth - 840 sq.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Central-Downtown Fremont
39639 Leslie St
39639 Leslie Street, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1055 sqft
Two story corner townhome, 2 bed rooms on second floor and full bath. Washer and dryer inside the unit. close to all the shopping.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Warm Springs
159 Wenatchee Cmn
159 Wenatchee Common, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
936 sqft
$2,450/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1986 Sq Footage: 936 sq.ft.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Warm Springs
47099 Benns Terrace - 1
47099 Benns Terrace, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
675 sqft
Beautiful condo in the heart of warm spring Fremont is a must see. This cozy 1 bed/ 1 bath condo located in a quiet and friendly neighborhood. James Leitch Elementary is right across the street.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Centerville
37232 Yolo Terrace
37232 Yolo Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1052 sqft
Nicely Upgraded 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Available Now! - Beautiful Condo Available in Fantastic Fremont! Features Include: -Large kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets and counter tops, and bar great for 3-4 bar

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Parkmont
38500 Paseo Padre Pkwy
38500 Paseo Padre Parkway, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
750 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 1B/1B condo in quiet luxury neighborhood - Property Id: 312193 This is a very well-maintained, move in ready 1bed/1bath condo in prestigious Parkmont Gardens neighborhood.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Irvington
3731 Lincoln Ct 1
3731 Lincoln Court, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Spacious townhouse style unit with attached garage - Property Id: 311571 Very spacious townhouse style unit with attached garage!!! Located in Fremont's desirable and expanding Irvington district.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Glenmoor
4593 Mildred Dr
4593 Mildred Dr, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
286 sqft
Brand New Charming Studio in Fremont! Utilities Included!!! - New Updated Studio in a desirable area of Fremont *New Paint *New Flooring *Heating & AC *Utilities Included *Newly remodeled Kitchen *Spacious Landscaped Backyard Sorry No Pets.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Mission San Jose
43687 Ellsworth Street
43687 Ellsworth Street, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
768 sqft
43687 Ellsworth Street, Fremont, CA 94539 - This property is available NOW. This single story duplex ideally located in Fremont features two bedrooms, one bathroom, living room, dining area, and one car garage. The kitchen includes a gas stove.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Centerville
3443 Pepperwood Ter Apt 102
3443 Pepperwood Terrace, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
714 sqft
$2,095/mo. KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1986 Sq. Footage: 714 sqft.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Centerville
3475 Deerwood Terrace
3475 Deerwood Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
963 sqft
Charming and Spacious 2Bed 1Bath Condo in Central Fremont available for Rent immediately. . .. . .

July 2020 Fremont Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fremont Rent Report. Fremont rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fremont rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Fremont Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fremont Rent Report. Fremont rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fremont rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Fremont rents decline sharply over the past month

Fremont rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fremont stand at $2,979 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,743 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fremont's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Francisco Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Fremont over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,765, while one-bedrooms go for $2,201.
    • Over the past year, Daly City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $3,310, while one-bedrooms go for $2,635.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,449; rents went down 0.8% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,195; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fremont

    As rents have fallen significantly in Fremont, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fremont is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Fremont's median two-bedroom rent of $3,743 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Fremont fell significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fremont than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Fremont is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,420
    $3,030
    -1.2%
    -2.2%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,190
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Fremont
    $2,980
    $3,740
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Concord
    $2,410
    $3,030
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,630
    -0.3%
    -0.7%
    Richmond
    $2,200
    $2,770
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,610
    $3,280
    -0.3%
    2.3%
    Daly City
    $2,630
    $3,310
    -0.9%
    -2.6%
    San Mateo
    $3,540
    $4,450
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Redwood City
    $2,790
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.5%
    San Ramon
    $2,990
    $3,760
    -0.2%
    -2.8%
    Pleasanton
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -1.3%
    -4.3%
    Union City
    $2,780
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.9%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,460
    $3,090
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    South San Francisco
    $2,640
    $3,310
    -1.1%
    -4.6%
    Pittsburg
    $2,550
    $3,200
    0.3%
    -1.9%
    San Rafael
    $2,530
    $3,180
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Novato
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -1.4%
    -1.1%
    Dublin
    $3,030
    $3,800
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    San Bruno
    $2,780
    $3,490
    -0.9%
    -3.2%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,120
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,750
    $3,460
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Belmont
    $2,850
    $3,580
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    Emeryville
    $2,360
    $2,960
    -1.6%
    -2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Fremont 1 BedroomsFremont 2 BedroomsFremont 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFremont 3 BedroomsFremont Accessible ApartmentsFremont Apartments under $1,800Fremont Apartments under $2,200Fremont Apartments under $2,500
    Fremont Apartments under $2,800Fremont Apartments with BalconyFremont Apartments with GarageFremont Apartments with GymFremont Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFremont Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFremont Apartments with ParkingFremont Apartments with Pool
    Fremont Apartments with Washer-DryerFremont Cheap PlacesFremont Dog Friendly ApartmentsFremont Furnished ApartmentsFremont Pet Friendly PlacesFremont Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CASunnyvale, CA
    Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
    San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    CentervilleCentral Downtown FremontCabrillo
    SundaleCherry GuardinoGlenmoor
    ParkmontArdenwood

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Ohlone CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
    University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
    University of California-Berkeley