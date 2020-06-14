129 Apartments for rent in Fremont, CA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fremont renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Baylands
14 Units Available
Archstone Fremont Center
39410 Civic Center Dr, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,272
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,782
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,492
1596 sqft
Stunning, mid-rise community near Fremont Hub and Fremont Plaza. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, business center, pool, media room and internet cafe. Green community. Garage available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Centerville
17 Units Available
Artist Walk
3888 Artist Walk Common, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,415
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
980 sqft
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice. Our leasing office is not open to residents or the public.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
East Industrial
17 Units Available
eaves Fremont
231 Woodcreek Cmn, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,163
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
901 sqft
Modern units have dishwashers, garbage disposal and ceiling fans. In-unit laundry makes apartment life more convenient. Amenities include a playground and a gym. Easy freeway access provided.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Central-Downtown Fremont
5 Units Available
Presidio
2000 Walnut Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,590
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,938
1106 sqft
Air conditioning, patio/balcony, ceiling fans and a fireplace for cooler nights. Bathtub, all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Pool, hot tub, sauna, clubhouse, gym and courtyard. Internet access, business center and package receiving.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
Centerville
8 Units Available
Heritage Village
38050 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,361
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,557
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with updated cabinetry and a patio/balcony. Residents can enjoy a sauna, playground, and grilling area. Close to the Fremont Hub Shopping Center and Centerville Community Park. Near I-880.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Cabrillo
10 Units Available
Countrywood
4555 Thornton Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,224
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
630 sqft
Situated in a tranquil, park-like setting, Countrywood Apartment Homes offers you the relaxation you crave and the variety of choices you deserve.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Sundale
2 Units Available
Lincoln Glen
4261 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near Lake Elizabeth, this development offers many amenities, including patios or decks, vertical blinds, air conditioning, and walk-in closets in the master bedrooms of various units.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Parkmont
10 Units Available
Sofi Fremont
889 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,306
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1010 sqft
Sofi Fremont offers comfortable, garden-level apartments. Units feature open floor plans, plenty of natural light and proximity to Alameda Creek. The community offers a gated pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Brookvale
6 Units Available
VUE Fremont
37200 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,223
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
850 sqft
Apartment features include remodeled kitchens, ceiling fans, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Located near public transportation. Community amenities include high-speed internet, fitness center and playground area. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
$
Parkmont
19 Units Available
Camden Village
38000 Camden St, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,910
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,706
942 sqft
Camden Village is a comfortable community that offers amenities like a pool and gym. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, microwaves and refrigerators.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Centerville
6 Units Available
Redwood Plaza
38730 Lexington St, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in the heart of Fremont, this development is close to BART and Lake Elizabeth. Units offer modern interiors and new carpet, as well as ceiling fans and electric kitchens.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Parkmont
13 Units Available
Sycamore Commons
38655 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few blocks from BART, this development offers spacious floor plans, chef's kitchens, built-in microwaves, air conditioners, private patios and balconies, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 100

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Centerville
7 Units Available
Ramblewood
38800 Hastings St, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature bathtub, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Great location, close to Centerville Park and Tak Fudenna Memorial Stadium. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, business center, and carport.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Glenmoor
4 Units Available
Fremont Arms
37811 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
811 sqft
Community has parking, pool, and on-site laundry. Apartments include range, refrigerator, carpet, and bathtub. Located in the Centerville District, on Fremont Blvd. close to Central Avenue.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Cabrillo
6 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
35995 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,094
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
825 sqft
A two-story community with a beautiful courtyard, resort-like pool and greenspace. Smoke-free. Apartments feature updated appliances and a patio or balcony. Onsite carports, gym and grill area. Near the high school.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Centerville
5 Units Available
Metro Fremont
4444 Hansen Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located where the East Bay meets the Silicon Valley, Metro Fremont apartments is a commuter’s haven. Our newly renovated community with one and two-bedroom floorplans is the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Centerville
2 Units Available
Pentagon Apartments
37950 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,174
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the Centerville district, just off Fremont Blvd. Units have air conditioning, patio or balcony, bathtubs, carpet, range, and ceiling fans. Community features pool.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
6 Units Available
Casa Serena
36000 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
835 sqft
At Casa Serena, our floor plans are designed with you in mind and offer the flexibility you need to make the most out of your new home. From studios to one and two-bedroom apartments, you will find the home that's "just right" for you.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Centerville
1 Unit Available
4434 Kennett Ter
4434 Kennett Ter, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,299
2500 sqft
3 Level sRent and lease terms negotiable for qualifying applicants --Top floor gives complete privacy with 3 bedrooms including huge master bed with walk-in closet and master bath (his & her wash) with big tub and seperate shower --Also the top

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Kimber-Gomes
1 Unit Available
53 Valais Ct
53 Valais Court, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
2843 sqft
$4,950/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1975 Sq. Footage: 2,843 sqft.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Cherry-Guardino
1 Unit Available
39043 Walnut Ter
39043 Walnut Ter, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1104 sqft
$2,800/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1984 Sq Footage: 1,104 sqft.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
East Industrial
1 Unit Available
268 Fountain Grass Ter
268 Fountain Grass Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1300 sqft
Don't miss out on this great special!! $200.00 off first month's rent !! $3,100/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 2008 Sq Footage: 1,300 sqft.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
6025 Commerce Drive
6025 Commerce Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1693 sqft
Right across the City Park with kids area - Few minutes drive to freeway CA 85, 880.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Parkmont
1 Unit Available
2401 Parkside Drive
2401 Parkside Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1446 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Welcome home to this gem of a newly-renovated townhouse in the Very Walkable Parkmont neighborhood in Fremont! Light-filled, airy, unfurnished, 3-bedroom/2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fremont, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fremont renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

