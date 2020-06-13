189 Apartments for rent in Fremont, CA with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Cherry-Guardino
10 Units Available
Watermark Place
38680 Waterside Cir, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,496
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,737
1159 sqft
Luxury homes with large kitchens and private outdoor space. Tenants get access to a barbecue area, business center, and pool. Close to the Fremont BART station. Near Shinn Historical Park and Arboretum.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Cherry-Guardino
4 Units Available
Terra Fremont
1440 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re searching for the perfect East Bay apartment, look no further than Terra Fremont.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Glenmoor
5 Units Available
Fremont Arms
37811 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
811 sqft
Community has parking, pool, and on-site laundry. Apartments include range, refrigerator, carpet, and bathtub. Located in the Centerville District, on Fremont Blvd. close to Central Avenue.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Cabrillo
6 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
35995 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,094
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
825 sqft
A two-story community with a beautiful courtyard, resort-like pool and greenspace. Smoke-free. Apartments feature updated appliances and a patio or balcony. Onsite carports, gym and grill area. Near the high school.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northgate
20 Units Available
Northgate Savoy
34077 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Northgate Community Park, shopping and schools. Units come with vertical blinds, ceiling fans and cable hookups. Community includes on-site laundry, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Centerville
5 Units Available
Metro Fremont
4444 Hansen Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located where the East Bay meets the Silicon Valley, Metro Fremont apartments is a commuter’s haven. Our newly renovated community with one and two-bedroom floorplans is the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Centerville
2 Units Available
Pentagon Apartments
37950 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,174
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the Centerville district, just off Fremont Blvd. Units have air conditioning, patio or balcony, bathtubs, carpet, range, and ceiling fans. Community features pool.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
8 Units Available
Casa Serena
36000 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
835 sqft
At Casa Serena, our floor plans are designed with you in mind and offer the flexibility you need to make the most out of your new home. From studios to one and two-bedroom apartments, you will find the home that's "just right" for you.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sundale
1 Unit Available
Fremont Manor
4291 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just northwest of Stevenson Blvd, this development hosts a series of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include carports, and microwaves, ranges, bathtubs and refrigerators in each unit.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Glenmoor
2 Units Available
Logan Park
38200 Logan Dr, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Aniki's Sushi, Nation's Giant Hamburgers and Trader Joe's. Apartments have updated kitchens, plush carpeting and bright bathroom lighting. Community features playground, onsite laundry and more.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Industrial
1 Unit Available
49002 Cinnamon Fern Common Unit 434
49002 Cinnamon Fern Cmn, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1215 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) This property is fully available on July the 10th 2020.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkmont
1 Unit Available
2401 Parkside Drive
2401 Parkside Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1446 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Welcome home to this gem of a newly-renovated townhouse in the Very Walkable Parkmont neighborhood in Fremont! Light-filled, airy, unfurnished, 3-bedroom/2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Centerville
1 Unit Available
37354 Parish Circle
37354 Parish Circle, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
942 sqft
37354 Parish Circle, Fremont CA 94536 - This property is available NOW.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central-Downtown Fremont
1 Unit Available
39128 Memorial Street
39128 Memorial St, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
1800 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grimmer
1 Unit Available
42100 Blacow Rd, Fremont, CA 94538, USA
42100 Blacow Rd, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1365 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ecc64a0489f096adab7c9bd Spacious Townhouse located in the center of Irvington, Fremont CA.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Niles
1 Unit Available
26 Essanay Ave.
26 Essanay Avenue, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
576 sqft
Now Available! 1 bedroom Condo in Niles Neighborhood - Cozy 1 bedroom/1 Bathroom Condo with Large back Yard! *Covered Parking *Smart home wired *Washer & Dryer Included *Sewer and Garbage included *Large Outdoor patio with shed and storage

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
1929 sqft
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace, Fremont CA 94555 - This property is available NOW. This two-story house ideally located in Fremont features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, living room, dining area and two-car garage.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kimber-Gomes
1 Unit Available
41092 Ramon Ter, Fremont, CA 94539
41092 Ramon Terrace, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1392 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkmont
1 Unit Available
38427 Fitzgerald Cir, Fremont, CA, US, 94536
38427 Fitzgerald Circle, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1300 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e739c98242cdf048f079d80 Open house: April 2nd. 13:00-14:00. The house is available on April 2nd, 2020.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Sundale
1 Unit Available
40859 Robin St
40859 Robin Street, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Luxurious 2 beds 1 bath 700 sqft duplex unit in Fremont. To View call or text Shamee at 510-565-4191 or email: shameesiva@gmail.com Located in a safe nice quiet neighborhood near Irvington High school (Grimmer & Blacow).

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Centerville
1 Unit Available
4647 Rothbury Common
4647 Rothbury Common, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
945 sqft
4647 Rothbury Common, Fremont, CA 94536 - This property is available NOW. This single story condo ideally located in Fremont features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room, and one carport.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mission Valley
1 Unit Available
1433 Harrington St
1433 Harrington Street, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1554 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! Move in before May 15 and avail of $300 move in discount.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34661 Tabu Terrace
34661 Tabu Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
934 sqft
2 bedroom Condo in the desired Ardenwood Neighborhood of Fremont! - 2 bedroom/2 Bath Condo on Top Floor in a great area of Fremont *Pool *Hot tub *Fireplace *Washer & Dryer Included *Large living area W/Vaulted ceiling and private deck *Detached

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Industrial
1 Unit Available
45268 Navigation St 102
45268 Navigation St, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
2493 sqft
Brand New Metro Station Condo at Warm Springs Bart - Property Id: 241200 Brand New Metro Station Large Condo next to Warm Springs Bart. Over 2400 sqaure feet of living space with two separate entraces with an inside elevator.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fremont, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fremont renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

