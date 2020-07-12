/
glenmoor
115 Apartments for rent in Glenmoor, Fremont, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Fremont Arms
37811 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
811 sqft
Community has parking, pool, and on-site laundry. Apartments include range, refrigerator, carpet, and bathtub. Located in the Centerville District, on Fremont Blvd. close to Central Avenue.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Logan Park
38200 Logan Dr, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Aniki's Sushi, Nation's Giant Hamburgers and Trader Joe's. Apartments have updated kitchens, plush carpeting and bright bathroom lighting. Community features playground, onsite laundry and more.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4018 Central Ave. Unit 102
4018 Central Ave, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,590
1850 sqft
4018 Central Ave. Unit 102 Available 07/25/20 $3590 / 4 BR - NICEST AND NEWEST RENTAL HOME IN CENTRAL FREMONT - Everything is so new and nice in this gorgeous central Fremont model home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4593 Mildred Dr
4593 Mildred Dr, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
286 sqft
Brand New Charming Studio in Fremont! Utilities Included!!! - New Updated Studio in a desirable area of Fremont *New Paint *New Flooring *Heating & AC *Utilities Included *Newly remodeled Kitchen *Spacious Landscaped Backyard Sorry No Pets.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
38330 Granville Drive
38330 Granville Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1800 sqft
This amazing 3 bed / 2 bath is located in a quiet and friendly neighborhood in Glenmoor. Beautiful view of the backyard from the spacious living room. The bonus room is excellent for family gatherings during the holiday.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4675 Mildred Ave.
4675 Mildred Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
1338 sqft
4675 Mildred Ave. Available 08/01/20 $3190 / 3 BR - NICELY REMODELED HOME IN GLENMOOR AREA OF CENTRAL FREMONT - Nicely remodeled 3 bedroom home nestled in the exclusive in the Glenmoor neighborhood of central Fremont.
Results within 1 mile of Glenmoor
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Artist Walk
3888 Artist Walk Common, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
980 sqft
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice. Our leasing office is not open to residents or the public.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
37 Units Available
Creekside Village
2999 Sequoia Ter, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,189
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,646
890 sqft
Steps from Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area, a relaxing retreat in the middle of the Bay Area. Stylish interiors with raised panel cabinetry and designer lighting. Parking, gym, club and pool available to residents.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
10 Units Available
Pathfinder Village Apartments
39800 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
1070 sqft
Charming community with park-like outdoors. On-site amenities including a pool, gym and coffee bar. In-unit features include extra storage, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances. Skylights and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
The Rexford
3400 Country Dr, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,407
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,298
1367 sqft
Just a three-minute drive from downtown Fremont, these homes feature vaulted ceilings, spacious closets and granite countertops. This pet-friendly community has bike rooms, a fitness center and a swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
26 Units Available
Waterstone at Fremont
39600 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,874
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1010 sqft
Waterstone at Fremont offers one and two-bedroom apartments that come with amenities like garbage disposals, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance and is pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Metro Fremont
4444 Hansen Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,165
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located where the East Bay meets the Silicon Valley, Metro Fremont apartments is a commuter’s haven. Our newly renovated community with one and two-bedroom floorplans is the perfect place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
9 Units Available
Countrywood
4555 Thornton Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,224
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
830 sqft
Situated in a tranquil, park-like setting, Countrywood Apartment Homes offers you the relaxation you crave and the variety of choices you deserve.
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
17 Units Available
Camden Village
38000 Camden St, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,950
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
942 sqft
Camden Village is a comfortable community that offers amenities like a pool and gym. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, microwaves and refrigerators.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
VUE Fremont
37200 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,247
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,563
850 sqft
Apartment features include remodeled kitchens, ceiling fans, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Located near public transportation. Community amenities include high-speed internet, fitness center and playground area. Short-term leases available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Ramblewood
38800 Hastings St, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature bathtub, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Great location, close to Centerville Park and Tak Fudenna Memorial Stadium. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, business center, and carport.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
11 Units Available
Redwood Plaza
38730 Lexington St, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in the heart of Fremont, this development is close to BART and Lake Elizabeth. Units offer modern interiors and new carpet, as well as ceiling fans and electric kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
11 Units Available
Heritage Village
38050 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,249
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1063 sqft
Modern homes with updated cabinetry and a patio/balcony. Residents can enjoy a sauna, playground, and grilling area. Close to the Fremont Hub Shopping Center and Centerville Community Park. Near I-880.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
1 Unit Available
Sycamore Commons
38655 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few blocks from BART, this development offers spacious floor plans, chef's kitchens, built-in microwaves, air conditioners, private patios and balconies, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Pentagon Apartments
37950 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,174
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the Centerville district, just off Fremont Blvd. Units have air conditioning, patio or balcony, bathtubs, carpet, range, and ceiling fans. Community features pool.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2401 Parkside Drive
2401 Parkside Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1446 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Welcome home to this gem of a newly-renovated townhouse in the Very Walkable Parkmont neighborhood in Fremont! Light-filled, airy, unfurnished, 3-bedroom/2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
39084 Logan Drive
39084 Logan Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,390
1496 sqft
Updated Single Family Home - Enjoy this updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home with refinished Hardwood Flooring, Fresh New Interior Paint, Double-Pane Windows, Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters, New Cabinetry & New Stainless Steel Appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3389 Foxtail Ter
3389 Foxtail Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
840 sqft
2BED/2BATH; - Please contact Jose Albornoz with Best Property Management 510-833-9918 CalDRE 02048704 Beautiful 2 Bed/2Bth - 840 sq.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
39639 Leslie St
39639 Leslie Street, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1055 sqft
Two story corner townhome, 2 bed rooms on second floor and full bath. Washer and dryer inside the unit. close to all the shopping.
