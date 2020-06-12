156 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fremont, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 07:48pm
$
Cherry-Guardino
15 Units Available
Alborada Apartments
1001 Beethoven Cmn, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,249
1511 sqft
Minutes away from Lake Elizabeth, in central Fremont. All units feature wood fireplaces, laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage room. Pet friendly community close to interstate highways for easy access to Bay Area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Central-Downtown Fremont
11 Units Available
Pathfinder Village Apartments
39800 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,789
1070 sqft
Charming community with park-like outdoors. On-site amenities including a pool, gym and coffee bar. In-unit features include extra storage, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances. Skylights and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:48pm
Baylands
14 Units Available
Archstone Fremont Center
39410 Civic Center Dr, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,492
1596 sqft
Stunning, mid-rise community near Fremont Hub and Fremont Plaza. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, business center, pool, media room and internet cafe. Green community. Garage available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Central-Downtown Fremont
13 Units Available
Avalon Fremont
39939 Stevenson Cmn, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,315
1369 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans and fireplaces. Cats and dogs allowed. Hang out in the inviting lobby or clubhouse. The nearby Fremont BART station makes it easy to get around.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Centerville
11 Units Available
The Rexford
3400 Country Dr, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,135
1367 sqft
Just a three-minute drive from downtown Fremont, these homes feature vaulted ceilings, spacious closets and granite countertops. This pet-friendly community has bike rooms, a fitness center and a swimming pool.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookvale
1 Unit Available
35042 Sellers Ct, Fremont, CA, 94536
35042 Sellers Court, Fremont, CA
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed688f0cf77bf727f9ee2ce Ideally located 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in a desirable community. Corner lot with large yard.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkmont
1 Unit Available
2401 Parkside Drive
2401 Parkside Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1446 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Welcome home to this gem of a newly-renovated townhouse in the Very Walkable Parkmont neighborhood in Fremont! Light-filled, airy, unfurnished, 3-bedroom/2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central-Downtown Fremont
1 Unit Available
39128 Memorial Street
39128 Memorial St, Fremont, CA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grimmer
1 Unit Available
42100 Blacow Rd, Fremont, CA 94538, USA
42100 Blacow Rd, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1365 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ecc64a0489f096adab7c9bd Spacious Townhouse located in the center of Irvington, Fremont CA.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
5408 Shattuck Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
5408 Shattuck Avenue, Fremont, CA
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed3f334258803615eee3a23 UPGRADED in April-May 2020 Close to Facebook, Tesla, Amazon, Google, Oracle & other Silicon Valley companies.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kimber-Gomes
1 Unit Available
40411 Andorra Court
40411 Andorra Court, Fremont, CA
4 Bedroom 2 Bath single Family home in Desirable Fremont Area - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath single Family home in a great location! *Garage *Fireplace *Washer & Dryer *Updated bathrooms *Landscaping included This property has close access to Freeways I880,

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace, Fremont, CA
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace, Fremont CA 94555 - This property is available NOW. This two-story house ideally located in Fremont features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, living room, dining area and two-car garage.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34152 Finnigan Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
34152 Finnigan Terrace, Fremont, CA
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eceadd7d16b4b33942ac2b4 Gorgeous home in Forest Park area, 2 story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1850 Sq ft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Niles
1 Unit Available
10 Potel Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536
10 Potel Terrace, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1663 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grimmer
1 Unit Available
43281 Arkwood St, Fremont, CA, US, 94538
43281 Arkwood Street, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1080 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ecfffa6970679350001742e One year lease. Tenants pay for all utilities. (RLNE5824512)

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Warm Springs
1 Unit Available
47483 Hoyt St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539
47483 Hoyt Street, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1234 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed129d097067935000175c0 * Warm Springs 3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2 Car Garage Single Family. * Estm. 1234 Sqf. Living Space. with Huge Yard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sundale
1 Unit Available
39084 Logan Drive
39084 Logan Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1496 sqft
Updated Single Family Home - Enjoy this updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home with refinished Hardwood Flooring, Fresh New Interior Paint, Double-Pane Windows, Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters, New Cabinetry & New Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Niles
1 Unit Available
506 Niles Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94536
506 Niels Common, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1314 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed01bb4970679350001748b Tenant pays for all utilities. Non-smokers only. (RLNE5821278)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
49000 Woodgrove Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94539
49000 Woodgrove Common, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1670 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed001249706793500017441 1. Highly sought after Warmsprings neighborhood with 9/10 rated Fremont public schools nearby. 2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vineyards-Avalon
1 Unit Available
44990 Lynx Drive
44990 Lynx Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1484 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Special Offer: $600 move in discount if you sign a lease on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central-Downtown Fremont
1 Unit Available
3545 Gilman Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94538
3545 Gilman Common, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1935 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grimmer
1 Unit Available
43312 Arkwood St.
43312 Arkwood Street, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1100 sqft
Single Family Home, Fremont - Property Id: 289165 A very functional house with great location in south Fremont, Irvington area 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Single Family Home Remodeled Master Bathroom, new tub in main bathroom New roof and garage

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kimber-Gomes
1 Unit Available
41092 Ramon Ter, Fremont, CA 94539
41092 Ramon Terrace, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1392 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
33848 Cassio Circle
33848 Cassio Circle, Fremont, CA
33848 Cassio Circle Fremont, CA 94555 - This property is available NOW. This two-story house located in Fremont features four bedrooms, two and one-half bathrooms, living room, dining area and a two car garage.

June 2020 Fremont Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fremont Rent Report. Fremont rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fremont rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fremont rents decline sharply over the past month

Fremont rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fremont stand at $3,002 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,771 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fremont's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Fremont over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fremont

    As rents have fallen slightly in Fremont, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fremont is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Fremont's median two-bedroom rent of $3,771 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Fremont.
    • While rents in Fremont fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fremont than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Fremont is nearly three-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

