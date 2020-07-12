/
cherry guardino
104 Apartments for rent in Cherry-Guardino, Fremont, CA
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
20 Units Available
Alborada Apartments
1001 Beethoven Cmn, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,159
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,501
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,404
1511 sqft
Minutes away from Lake Elizabeth, in central Fremont. All units feature wood fireplaces, laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage room. Pet friendly community close to interstate highways for easy access to Bay Area.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
119 Units Available
The Asher
1031 Walnut Avenue, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Timeless style meets refreshingly approachable living at The Asher—the first of its kind in Fremont.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
9 Units Available
Watermark Place
38680 Waterside Cir, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,359
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,937
1159 sqft
Luxury homes with large kitchens and private outdoor space. Tenants get access to a barbecue area, business center, and pool. Close to the Fremont BART station. Near Shinn Historical Park and Arboretum.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Terra Fremont
1440 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re searching for the perfect East Bay apartment, look no further than Terra Fremont.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
39206 Guardino Drive 110
39206 Guardino Drive, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
693 sqft
Adobe Hills 39206 Guardino Drive 110 Fremont CA 94538 - Large living room with fireplace Fully equipped kitchen with fridge, dishwasher & electric stove Underground covered assigned parking, air conditioning. Comes with washer & dryer. Storage unit.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
38719 Greenwich Cir
38719 Greenwich Circle, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1321 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
38780 Tyson Ln 102
38780 Tyson Lane, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
870 sqft
Fremont Renting 1Bed1Bath Near Bart - Property Id: 4173 Lovely remodeled spacious 1 bedroom. Near Bart and shopping. First floor with balcony. Granite kitchen. Lovely cabinetry. New wall to wall carpeting. Fresh interior painting. Interior laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1305 Sturgeon Cmn.
1305 Sturgeon Common, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,490
1610 sqft
1305 Sturgeon Cmn. Available 07/15/20 $3490 / 3 BR GORGEOUS PARKMONT TOWNHOME CLOSE TO BART - This gorgeous 3 bedroom townhome is nestled on a quiet street in the Parkmont area of central Fremont.
Results within 1 mile of Cherry-Guardino
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
21 Units Available
Estates at Park Place
3400 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,130
1321 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartments feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and crown molding. There's also a 24-hour fitness center, movie theatre and refreshment bar. Located close to BART stops.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
10 Units Available
Pathfinder Village Apartments
39800 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
1070 sqft
Charming community with park-like outdoors. On-site amenities including a pool, gym and coffee bar. In-unit features include extra storage, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances. Skylights and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
23 Units Available
Avalon Fremont
39939 Stevenson Cmn, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,679
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,415
1369 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans and fireplaces. Cats and dogs allowed. Hang out in the inviting lobby or clubhouse. The nearby Fremont BART station makes it easy to get around.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
The Rexford
3400 Country Dr, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,407
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,298
1367 sqft
Just a three-minute drive from downtown Fremont, these homes feature vaulted ceilings, spacious closets and granite countertops. This pet-friendly community has bike rooms, a fitness center and a swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
26 Units Available
Waterstone at Fremont
39600 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,874
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1010 sqft
Waterstone at Fremont offers one and two-bedroom apartments that come with amenities like garbage disposals, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance and is pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
6 Units Available
Presidio
2000 Walnut Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,041
1106 sqft
Air conditioning, patio/balcony, ceiling fans and a fireplace for cooler nights. Bathtub, all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Pool, hot tub, sauna, clubhouse, gym and courtyard. Internet access, business center and package receiving.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Sofi Fremont
889 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,916
1010 sqft
Sofi Fremont offers comfortable, garden-level apartments. Units feature open floor plans, plenty of natural light and proximity to Alameda Creek. The community offers a gated pool and fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
$
17 Units Available
Camden Village
38000 Camden St, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,950
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
942 sqft
Camden Village is a comfortable community that offers amenities like a pool and gym. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, microwaves and refrigerators.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
6 Units Available
Ramblewood
38800 Hastings St, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature bathtub, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Great location, close to Centerville Park and Tak Fudenna Memorial Stadium. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, business center, and carport.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
11 Units Available
Redwood Plaza
38730 Lexington St, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in the heart of Fremont, this development is close to BART and Lake Elizabeth. Units offer modern interiors and new carpet, as well as ceiling fans and electric kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
Sycamore Commons
38655 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few blocks from BART, this development offers spacious floor plans, chef's kitchens, built-in microwaves, air conditioners, private patios and balconies, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3695 Stevenson Blvd #A341
3695 Stevenson Boulevard, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1040 sqft
Move in Ready 2BR / 2BA Unit in Alta Mar Villas (Fremont) - This is a spacious 2 bed/ 2 bath apartment located on the third floor. The bedrooms have plenty of space, easily accommodating up to a king size bed, and large walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
39199 Guardino Dr. 273
39199 Guardino Drive, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
844 sqft
Walk to BART! - 2 bedroom 1 bath condo located in secure building second floor with elevator. Inside laundry, washer dryer included. Gated parking garage with 1 assigned space. Park of the Monte Morreno community with club house, pool, gym.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2401 Parkside Drive
2401 Parkside Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1446 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Welcome home to this gem of a newly-renovated townhouse in the Very Walkable Parkmont neighborhood in Fremont! Light-filled, airy, unfurnished, 3-bedroom/2.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
39639 Leslie St
39639 Leslie Street, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1055 sqft
Two story corner townhome, 2 bed rooms on second floor and full bath. Washer and dryer inside the unit. close to all the shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
39450 Albany Cmn Apt Y
39450 Albany Common, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
991 sqft
39450 Albany Cmn - Apt Y Apt Y Available 07/15/20 Updated 2 bed/2 bath condo near BART in Fremont, Avail 7/15, $2550/mo - Great updated condo in family-friendly community in Fremont.
