Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed elevator gym on-site laundry pet friendly courtyard

Come home to the quiet and comfort of Northgate Savoy Apartments. All apartment homes have private patios or decks. Interiors feature plush carpeting, vertical blinds, ceiling fans and cable hookups. Newly remodeled kitchens offer microwaves, gas ranges and frost free refrigerators. Residents have use of seven laundry rooms and reserved covered parking. Enjoy a park like setting in one of Fremont best neighborhoods. This gated community is conveniently located near 880, Northgate Park, shopping and schools. Please call for an appointment today.