118 Apartments for rent in Parkmont, Fremont, CA
37 Units Available
Creekside Village
2999 Sequoia Ter, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,189
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,646
890 sqft
Steps from Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area, a relaxing retreat in the middle of the Bay Area. Stylish interiors with raised panel cabinetry and designer lighting. Parking, gym, club and pool available to residents.
7 Units Available
Sofi Fremont
889 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,916
1010 sqft
Sofi Fremont offers comfortable, garden-level apartments. Units feature open floor plans, plenty of natural light and proximity to Alameda Creek. The community offers a gated pool and fitness center.
17 Units Available
Camden Village
38000 Camden St, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,950
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
942 sqft
Camden Village is a comfortable community that offers amenities like a pool and gym. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, microwaves and refrigerators.
1 Unit Available
Sycamore Commons
38655 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few blocks from BART, this development offers spacious floor plans, chef's kitchens, built-in microwaves, air conditioners, private patios and balconies, and walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
2401 Parkside Drive
2401 Parkside Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1446 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Welcome home to this gem of a newly-renovated townhouse in the Very Walkable Parkmont neighborhood in Fremont! Light-filled, airy, unfurnished, 3-bedroom/2.
1 Unit Available
38455 Bronson St Unit 223
38455 Bronson Street, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
950 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
1 Unit Available
38500 Paseo Padre Pkwy
38500 Paseo Padre Parkway, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
750 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 1B/1B condo in quiet luxury neighborhood - Property Id: 312193 This is a very well-maintained, move in ready 1bed/1bath condo in prestigious Parkmont Gardens neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Parkmont
13 Units Available
Artist Walk
3888 Artist Walk Common, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
980 sqft
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice. Our leasing office is not open to residents or the public.
21 Units Available
Estates at Park Place
3400 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,130
1321 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartments feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and crown molding. There's also a 24-hour fitness center, movie theatre and refreshment bar. Located close to BART stops.
10 Units Available
Pathfinder Village Apartments
39800 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
1070 sqft
Charming community with park-like outdoors. On-site amenities including a pool, gym and coffee bar. In-unit features include extra storage, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances. Skylights and vaulted ceilings.
20 Units Available
Alborada Apartments
1001 Beethoven Cmn, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,159
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,501
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,404
1511 sqft
Minutes away from Lake Elizabeth, in central Fremont. All units feature wood fireplaces, laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage room. Pet friendly community close to interstate highways for easy access to Bay Area.
12 Units Available
The Rexford
3400 Country Dr, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,407
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,298
1367 sqft
Just a three-minute drive from downtown Fremont, these homes feature vaulted ceilings, spacious closets and granite countertops. This pet-friendly community has bike rooms, a fitness center and a swimming pool.
26 Units Available
Waterstone at Fremont
39600 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,874
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1010 sqft
Waterstone at Fremont offers one and two-bedroom apartments that come with amenities like garbage disposals, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance and is pet-friendly.
3 Units Available
Metro Fremont
4444 Hansen Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,165
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located where the East Bay meets the Silicon Valley, Metro Fremont apartments is a commuter’s haven. Our newly renovated community with one and two-bedroom floorplans is the perfect place to call home.
6 Units Available
Presidio
2000 Walnut Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,041
1106 sqft
Air conditioning, patio/balcony, ceiling fans and a fireplace for cooler nights. Bathtub, all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Pool, hot tub, sauna, clubhouse, gym and courtyard. Internet access, business center and package receiving.
119 Units Available
The Asher
1031 Walnut Avenue, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Timeless style meets refreshingly approachable living at The Asher—the first of its kind in Fremont.
9 Units Available
VUE Fremont
37200 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,247
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,563
850 sqft
Apartment features include remodeled kitchens, ceiling fans, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Located near public transportation. Community amenities include high-speed internet, fitness center and playground area. Short-term leases available.
9 Units Available
Watermark Place
38680 Waterside Cir, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,359
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,937
1159 sqft
Luxury homes with large kitchens and private outdoor space. Tenants get access to a barbecue area, business center, and pool. Close to the Fremont BART station. Near Shinn Historical Park and Arboretum.
2 Units Available
Terra Fremont
1440 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re searching for the perfect East Bay apartment, look no further than Terra Fremont.
6 Units Available
Ramblewood
38800 Hastings St, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature bathtub, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Great location, close to Centerville Park and Tak Fudenna Memorial Stadium. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, business center, and carport.
11 Units Available
Redwood Plaza
38730 Lexington St, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in the heart of Fremont, this development is close to BART and Lake Elizabeth. Units offer modern interiors and new carpet, as well as ceiling fans and electric kitchens.
11 Units Available
Heritage Village
38050 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,249
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1063 sqft
Modern homes with updated cabinetry and a patio/balcony. Residents can enjoy a sauna, playground, and grilling area. Close to the Fremont Hub Shopping Center and Centerville Community Park. Near I-880.
5 Units Available
Fremont Arms
37811 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
811 sqft
Community has parking, pool, and on-site laundry. Apartments include range, refrigerator, carpet, and bathtub. Located in the Centerville District, on Fremont Blvd. close to Central Avenue.
2 Units Available
Pentagon Apartments
37950 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,174
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the Centerville district, just off Fremont Blvd. Units have air conditioning, patio or balcony, bathtubs, carpet, range, and ceiling fans. Community features pool.
