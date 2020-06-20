26 Essanay Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Now Available! 1 bedroom Condo in Niles Neighborhood - Cozy 1 bedroom/1 Bathroom Condo with Large back Yard!



*Covered Parking

*Smart home wired

*Washer & Dryer Included

*Sewer and Garbage included

*Large Outdoor patio with shed and storage closet



Sorry No Pets.

One Year Lease Minimum



Come check out this Fremont Condo that has close access to Freeways I880, I680, 84 and Highway 238. Just a short distance from Niles Canyon and Niles Community Park! This home is an end unit and provides a little more privacy. Large living room with newer floors, Updated kitchen and Stainless Steel appliances are included!



Qualifications: 650+ credit score from anyone 18+ living in the unit, a combined gross household income that triples the rental price, and we do check prior rental history.



Properties can't be rented sight unseen. Once you've seen the property and would like to move forward with application process, you'll be able to do so through our website. www.bestproperty4u.com, click available Homes for Rent, click Fremont Office, click Fremont, click Apply Now on the property you want.



To view the property, contact is below:



Sarah Garcia

Best Property Management Inc.

Residential Sales & Property Management

(510) 854-0034 mobile

(510) 770-0824 ext. 106 office

sarahgarcia@bestproperty4u.com

BRE#02106907



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5829367)