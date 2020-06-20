All apartments in Fremont
Find more places like 26 Essanay Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fremont, CA
/
26 Essanay Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

26 Essanay Ave.

26 Essanay Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fremont
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all

Location

26 Essanay Avenue, Fremont, CA 94536
Niles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Now Available! 1 bedroom Condo in Niles Neighborhood - Cozy 1 bedroom/1 Bathroom Condo with Large back Yard!

*Covered Parking
*Smart home wired
*Washer & Dryer Included
*Sewer and Garbage included
*Large Outdoor patio with shed and storage closet

Sorry No Pets.
One Year Lease Minimum

Come check out this Fremont Condo that has close access to Freeways I880, I680, 84 and Highway 238. Just a short distance from Niles Canyon and Niles Community Park! This home is an end unit and provides a little more privacy. Large living room with newer floors, Updated kitchen and Stainless Steel appliances are included!

Qualifications: 650+ credit score from anyone 18+ living in the unit, a combined gross household income that triples the rental price, and we do check prior rental history.

Properties can't be rented sight unseen. Once you've seen the property and would like to move forward with application process, you'll be able to do so through our website. www.bestproperty4u.com, click available Homes for Rent, click Fremont Office, click Fremont, click Apply Now on the property you want.

To view the property, contact is below:

Sarah Garcia
Best Property Management Inc.
Residential Sales & Property Management
(510) 854-0034 mobile
(510) 770-0824 ext. 106 office
sarahgarcia@bestproperty4u.com
BRE#02106907

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5829367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Essanay Ave. have any available units?
26 Essanay Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fremont, CA.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 Essanay Ave. have?
Some of 26 Essanay Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Essanay Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
26 Essanay Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Essanay Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 26 Essanay Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 26 Essanay Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 26 Essanay Ave. does offer parking.
Does 26 Essanay Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 Essanay Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Essanay Ave. have a pool?
No, 26 Essanay Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 26 Essanay Ave. have accessible units?
No, 26 Essanay Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Essanay Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Essanay Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Presidio
2000 Walnut Ave
Fremont, CA 94538
Pinebrook Apartments
35995 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Waterstone at Fremont
39600 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94538
Pathfinder Village Apartments
39800 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94538
Camden Village
38000 Camden St
Fremont, CA 94536
Terra Fremont
1440 Mowry Ave
Fremont, CA 94536
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy
Fremont, CA 94555
Northgate Savoy
34077 Paseo Padre Pkwy
Fremont, CA 94555

Similar Pages

Fremont 1 BedroomsFremont 2 Bedrooms
Fremont Apartments with BalconyFremont Apartments with Pool
Fremont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentervilleCentral Downtown FremontCabrillo
SundaleCherry GuardinoGlenmoor
ParkmontArdenwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Ohlone CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley