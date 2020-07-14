All apartments in Fremont
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Waterstone at Fremont

39600 Fremont Blvd · (510) 361-0462
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Lease Today & Receive $1,000 OFF Move-In!* *Applies to select apartment homes on approved credit.
Location

39600 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA 94538
Central-Downtown Fremont

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 086-17 · Avail. now

$1,874

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 565 sqft

Unit 065-16 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,884

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 565 sqft

Unit 045-16 · Avail. now

$1,884

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 565 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 499-22 · Avail. now

$2,566

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 151-02 · Avail. Sep 9

$2,571

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 033-11 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,571

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterstone at Fremont.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Waterstone Fremont offers spacious one and two bedroom floor plans, featuring walk-in closets, central heat and air conditioning, private patios or balconies, and views of the East Bay hills. Unwind at one of our two sparkling pools, or perhaps play a game of tennis at our beautifully lit tennis courts. Our fitness center and common-area Wi-Fi are other perks of the blissful lifestyle that awaits you. Our convenient Fremont location--right around the corner from local shopping and dining-- provides an easy commute to local business centers, and is only minutes from the BART station. In addition to the many amenities we offer, our management team prides itself as friendly, highly responsive, and dedicated to fostering the lifestyle you deserve. Waterstone Fremont is the perfect place to call home, so stop looking and start living; book an appointment with us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $52.46
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: Dogs-$50/mo, Cats-$35/mo
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply.  Please see leasing office for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waterstone at Fremont have any available units?
Waterstone at Fremont has 26 units available starting at $1,874 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does Waterstone at Fremont have?
Some of Waterstone at Fremont's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterstone at Fremont currently offering any rent specials?
Waterstone at Fremont is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today & Receive $1,000 OFF Move-In!* *Applies to select apartment homes on approved credit.
Is Waterstone at Fremont pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterstone at Fremont is pet friendly.
Does Waterstone at Fremont offer parking?
Yes, Waterstone at Fremont offers parking.
Does Waterstone at Fremont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Waterstone at Fremont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterstone at Fremont have a pool?
Yes, Waterstone at Fremont has a pool.
Does Waterstone at Fremont have accessible units?
No, Waterstone at Fremont does not have accessible units.
Does Waterstone at Fremont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterstone at Fremont has units with dishwashers.
