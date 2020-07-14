Waterstone at Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet Property Amenities business center courtyard elevator gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

Waterstone Fremont offers spacious one and two bedroom floor plans, featuring walk-in closets, central heat and air conditioning, private patios or balconies, and views of the East Bay hills. Unwind at one of our two sparkling pools, or perhaps play a game of tennis at our beautifully lit tennis courts. Our fitness center and common-area Wi-Fi are other perks of the blissful lifestyle that awaits you. Our convenient Fremont location--right around the corner from local shopping and dining-- provides an easy commute to local business centers, and is only minutes from the BART station. In addition to the many amenities we offer, our management team prides itself as friendly, highly responsive, and dedicated to fostering the lifestyle you deserve. Waterstone Fremont is the perfect place to call home, so stop looking and start living; book an appointment with us today!