Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access dogs allowed cats allowed parking pet friendly carport hot tub

eaves Fremont in Fremont, CA offers sensible 1 and 2 bedroom apartments at a great locations. These pet friendly apartment homes include washer and dryer, private balcony or patio, and well equipped kitchens. The community features a fitness center, pool, social events, pool side BBQ and picnic area, children’s playground, and free WiFi in common areas. Located with easy freeway access and next to shopping plus the grand view of Mission Hills, eaves Fremont is a great place to live.