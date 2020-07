Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors ceiling fan granite counters microwave Property Amenities gym parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly carport

At Casa Serena, our floor plans are designed with you in mind and offer the flexibility you need to make the most out of your new home. From studios to one and two-bedroom apartments, you will find the home that's "just right" for you. Enjoy refinished interiors with stainless steel appliances, modern kitchens, wood plank flooring, a patio or balcony, and more. Casa Serena is the charming oasis you deserve within the most flourishing city in the Bay Area. Our pet-friendly community features glistening pools, fitness center, playground, and other luxury amenities. Mediterranean charm meets modern living at Casa Serena!