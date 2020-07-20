729 West 9th Avenue

Amenities

***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING***



This 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is available and ready for move in. On W 9th Ave. in Escondido, it is close to I-15 and the Escondido Transit Center for commuting, shopping and restaurants on Center City Pkwy. Refrigerator and stove are included in the unit. One assigned parking space available. Residents are responsible for SDG&E and communication services. Water, sewer, and trash will be billed to residents using RUBS (Ratio Utilitiy Billing Systems). No pets please.



TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:

www.rently.com/properties/900810

-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8



TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". Each person over the age of 18 MUST complete an application for approval and pay the $25 application fee. Online applications only.

APPLY HERE:

https://jensenproperties.appfolio.com/listings/detail/a49b133f-643c-4595-954e-7b6989c156b9



Requirements to rent:

1. A decent credit score - not necessarily perfect. (625 minimum)

2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include

assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for

clarification if necessary.

4. A United States Social Security Number

5. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver'€s license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€

District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

6. You must obtain or currently have and or be willing to transfer renter's insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable.

Property is rented to the best qualified applicant.



Contact the office during business hours at (858) 449-7294 or by email at office@jensenpropertiessd.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

