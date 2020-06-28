608 E 17th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking

Move in Ready Now! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has just been updated with fresh paint inside and out, new flooring and window coverings throughout along with new kitchen appliances.



New sod has been put in the park-like back yard and the front yard will get new landscaping this week.



Gated RV or boat parking on side of home.



There is a huge family room/game room/office or gym at the back of the house that faces the pretty backyard.



The backyard is fully fenced.



The house is on the corner of 17th and Encino, across from Emmanuel Faith Church.



