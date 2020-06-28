All apartments in Escondido
608 E 17th St
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

608 E 17th St

608 E 17th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

608 E 17th Ave, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
gym
game room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
Move in Ready Now! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has just been updated with fresh paint inside and out, new flooring and window coverings throughout along with new kitchen appliances.

New sod has been put in the park-like back yard and the front yard will get new landscaping this week.

Gated RV or boat parking on side of home.

There is a huge family room/game room/office or gym at the back of the house that faces the pretty backyard.

The backyard is fully fenced.

The house is on the corner of 17th and Encino, across from Emmanuel Faith Church.

(RLNE5134144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 E 17th St have any available units?
608 E 17th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 E 17th St have?
Some of 608 E 17th St's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 E 17th St currently offering any rent specials?
608 E 17th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 E 17th St pet-friendly?
No, 608 E 17th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 608 E 17th St offer parking?
Yes, 608 E 17th St offers parking.
Does 608 E 17th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 E 17th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 E 17th St have a pool?
No, 608 E 17th St does not have a pool.
Does 608 E 17th St have accessible units?
No, 608 E 17th St does not have accessible units.
Does 608 E 17th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 E 17th St does not have units with dishwashers.
