Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

210 Skyridge Lane

210 Skyridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

210 Skyridge Lane, Escondido, CA 92026
North Broadway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
210 Skyridge Lane Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Single Story House in Escondido Hills! - Prime Location! Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Story House on a Corner Lot. New Paint and Hardwood Flooring. Entertaining backyard. Front and backyard are low water landscaping. House has dual pane windows, central heat and A/C and a master retreat with a walk in spacious bathroom. Easy access to freeways. Close to shopping, schools,and parks!

KITCHEN FEATURES: Oven, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, and Microwave.

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Upgraded Kitchen and Bathrooms, Hardwood/Tile Flooring, 2 Car Attached Garage. Central Heat and A/C. Private Master Patio. Gas Fireplace. Washer/Dryer Hook ups in Garage. Pets okay on approval. No Smoking. Gardner Included.

One Year Lease

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $40 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE5823814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Skyridge Lane have any available units?
210 Skyridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Skyridge Lane have?
Some of 210 Skyridge Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Skyridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
210 Skyridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Skyridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Skyridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 210 Skyridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 210 Skyridge Lane offers parking.
Does 210 Skyridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Skyridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Skyridge Lane have a pool?
No, 210 Skyridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 210 Skyridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 210 Skyridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Skyridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Skyridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

