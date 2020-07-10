Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

210 Skyridge Lane Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Single Story House in Escondido Hills! - Prime Location! Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Story House on a Corner Lot. New Paint and Hardwood Flooring. Entertaining backyard. Front and backyard are low water landscaping. House has dual pane windows, central heat and A/C and a master retreat with a walk in spacious bathroom. Easy access to freeways. Close to shopping, schools,and parks!



KITCHEN FEATURES: Oven, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, and Microwave.



UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Upgraded Kitchen and Bathrooms, Hardwood/Tile Flooring, 2 Car Attached Garage. Central Heat and A/C. Private Master Patio. Gas Fireplace. Washer/Dryer Hook ups in Garage. Pets okay on approval. No Smoking. Gardner Included.



One Year Lease



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount

Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Good Rental References



GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $40 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.



