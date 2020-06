Amenities

parking ceiling fan refrigerator

207 West Eleventh Avenue #B, Escondido, CA 92025 - This is a one bedroom cottage approximately 460 square feet. Ceiling fans, refrigerator, water and trash paid. The property is fenced and one assigned outside parking space is provided. Nice Olde Escondido area close to shopping and freeways. Fruit trees in the yard, gated entry to property. Call to arrange a showing sorry no pets.



