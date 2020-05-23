34782 Camino Capistrano

Cottage available Over 500 sg. ft. Excellent location Minutes from beaches and parks. Full bath with tub & shower. Large walk in closet UTILITIES INCLUDED 6 month lease or longer month Please call Large outside storage shed included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
