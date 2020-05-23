All apartments in Dana Point
34782 Camino Capistrano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

34782 Camino Capistrano

34782 Camino Capistrano · No Longer Available
Dana Point
Location

34782 Camino Capistrano, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

walk in closets
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Cottage available Over 500 sg. ft. Excellent location Minutes from beaches and parks. Full bath with tub & shower. Large walk in closet UTILITIES INCLUDED 6 month lease or longer month Please call Large outside storage shed included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34782 Camino Capistrano have any available units?
34782 Camino Capistrano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
Is 34782 Camino Capistrano currently offering any rent specials?
34782 Camino Capistrano isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34782 Camino Capistrano pet-friendly?
No, 34782 Camino Capistrano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34782 Camino Capistrano offer parking?
No, 34782 Camino Capistrano does not offer parking.
Does 34782 Camino Capistrano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34782 Camino Capistrano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34782 Camino Capistrano have a pool?
No, 34782 Camino Capistrano does not have a pool.
Does 34782 Camino Capistrano have accessible units?
No, 34782 Camino Capistrano does not have accessible units.
Does 34782 Camino Capistrano have units with dishwashers?
No, 34782 Camino Capistrano does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34782 Camino Capistrano have units with air conditioning?
No, 34782 Camino Capistrano does not have units with air conditioning.
