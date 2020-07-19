All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 34002 El Encanto.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
34002 El Encanto
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:49 PM

34002 El Encanto

34002 El Encanto Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

34002 El Encanto Avenue, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
1-Bedroom 1-Bathroom apartment, ground level, 1-car garage with coin operated laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34002 El Encanto have any available units?
34002 El Encanto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
Is 34002 El Encanto currently offering any rent specials?
34002 El Encanto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34002 El Encanto pet-friendly?
No, 34002 El Encanto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34002 El Encanto offer parking?
Yes, 34002 El Encanto offers parking.
Does 34002 El Encanto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34002 El Encanto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34002 El Encanto have a pool?
No, 34002 El Encanto does not have a pool.
Does 34002 El Encanto have accessible units?
No, 34002 El Encanto does not have accessible units.
Does 34002 El Encanto have units with dishwashers?
No, 34002 El Encanto does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34002 El Encanto have units with air conditioning?
No, 34002 El Encanto does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with GymsDana Point Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dana Point Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAEncinitas, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego