All apartments in Covina
Find more places like 316 E. Orlando Way #5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Covina, CA
/
316 E. Orlando Way #5
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

316 E. Orlando Way #5

316 E Orlando Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Covina
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

316 E Orlando Way, Covina, CA 91723
Covina

Amenities

carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Clean & Sharp 1 Bedroom Upstairs - **Large ~680sf, Clean, 1Bedroom/1Bath in Highly Desirable, Nice, Quiet, Covina neighborhood,
**w/ALL tile floor, Double panel energy-saving windows.
**BRICK FIREPLACE in living room;
**Security screen door;
**Apartment Car port with large storage cabinet;
**On-Site Coin laundry (at the property building);

Close to Covina downtown, Library, Post Office, Metro-link station, all shopping Malls/IKEA/public schools/Azusa Pacific Univ., Easy access to Fwy I-10, I-210.

No Smoking, No Pet; Security deposit: $1290.00; Require credit report check. 6 months lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5491850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 E. Orlando Way #5 have any available units?
316 E. Orlando Way #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
Is 316 E. Orlando Way #5 currently offering any rent specials?
316 E. Orlando Way #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 E. Orlando Way #5 pet-friendly?
No, 316 E. Orlando Way #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 316 E. Orlando Way #5 offer parking?
Yes, 316 E. Orlando Way #5 offers parking.
Does 316 E. Orlando Way #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 E. Orlando Way #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 E. Orlando Way #5 have a pool?
No, 316 E. Orlando Way #5 does not have a pool.
Does 316 E. Orlando Way #5 have accessible units?
No, 316 E. Orlando Way #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 316 E. Orlando Way #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 E. Orlando Way #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 E. Orlando Way #5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 E. Orlando Way #5 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Las Palmas Apartments
777 W Covina Blvd
Covina, CA 91722
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave
Covina, CA 91724
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave
Covina, CA 91722

Similar Pages

Covina 1 BedroomsCovina 2 Bedrooms
Covina Apartments with GymCovina Apartments with Parking
Covina Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CARialto, CACypress, CALa Verne, CA
Carson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles