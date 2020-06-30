316 E. Orlando Way #5

Amenities

carport fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities carport parking

Clean & Sharp 1 Bedroom Upstairs - **Large ~680sf, Clean, 1Bedroom/1Bath in Highly Desirable, Nice, Quiet, Covina neighborhood,

**w/ALL tile floor, Double panel energy-saving windows.

**BRICK FIREPLACE in living room;

**Security screen door;

**Apartment Car port with large storage cabinet;

**On-Site Coin laundry (at the property building);



Close to Covina downtown, Library, Post Office, Metro-link station, all shopping Malls/IKEA/public schools/Azusa Pacific Univ., Easy access to Fwy I-10, I-210.



No Smoking, No Pet; Security deposit: $1290.00; Require credit report check. 6 months lease.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5491850)