3 bedroom apartments
126 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Covina, CA
Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
Covina
9 Units Available
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1370 sqft
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Covina
1 Unit Available
669 Calvados Avenue
669 South Calvados Avenue, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1284 sqft
SINGLE LEVEL CONDOMINIUM HOME IN COVINA - 1982 BUILT HOME IN COVINA NEAR CITRUS AND WORKMAN. IT OFFERS 3-BEDROOMS, 1 & 3/4 BATHS, LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. STOVE & REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER, 2-CAR GARAGE, CENTRAL HEATING AND COOLING.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Covina
1 Unit Available
913 N. Cummings Road
913 Cummings Road, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1262 sqft
Single Story Home Nice Neighborhood - Single story home. Central Heating & Air . Nicely remodeled kitchen with granite countertops. All laminated wood floors. Home has 3 bedroom, 2 bath. with 2 car garage. Inside laundry room.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Covina
1 Unit Available
1314 E Covina Boulevard
1314 East Covina Boulevard, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1183 sqft
Great Location. This lovely home features a private master bedroom and master bathroom. The master bathroom has been nicely remodeled. New flooring in all 3 bedrooms. New interior paint. New windows. There is an additional full bathroom in the hall.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Covina
1 Unit Available
1162 Taroco Drive
1162 Taroco Dr, Covina, CA
Luxury living meets convenience! This spacious brand new townhouse completed in March 2020 has so much to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Covina
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Freeway Corridor
6 Units Available
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1047 sqft
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Eastland
6 Units Available
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,316
1023 sqft
Newly renovated community with espresso kitchens, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. On-site clubhouse and sparkling pool. Coffee bar and cozy fire pit provided.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Freeway Corridor
1 Unit Available
620 North Chapman Street
620 North Chapman Street, West Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1752 sqft
Wonderful West Covina House - Lovely and modern three bedroom and two bathroom house with hardwood flooring throughout the house with granite counter tops in the kitchen which includes dishwasher gas stove, and W/D hookups inside the home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Glendora
1 Unit Available
1415 S Burnaby Drive
1415 South Burnaby Drive, Glendora, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1121 sqft
Cozy home in quiet neighborhood close to all amenities. Has laminate floors and kitchen and bathrooms have been remodeled. Nice sized yard, and there is lots of natural light in the house. Home has central heat and air.
Results within 5 miles of Covina
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
La Puente
12 Units Available
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1125 sqft
Nola624 is a privately gated community nestled in the heart of West Covina. Our West Covina apartments are close to the 10, 57, and 605 freeways to make your commute easier.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Glendora
25 Units Available
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1418 sqft
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 06:48pm
Amar-Lark Ellen
9 Units Available
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave, West Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,746
1208 sqft
Lovely, quiet community with beautiful landscaping, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts. Located close to Woodgrove Park, shopping center and the 10 and 60 freeways. Apartments are sun-drenched and spacious.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
San Dimas
12 Units Available
Mountain View Apartments
650 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1126 sqft
Mountain View Apartments are centrally located, and units offer private outdoor-space, luxurious bathrooms, and energy-efficient utilities. Enjoy the on-site pool and spa as well as extra storage for your belongings.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Glendora
1 Unit Available
422 W route 66
422 W Route 66, Glendora, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 422 W route 66 in Glendora. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glendora
1 Unit Available
504 E Dalton Ave
504 East Dalton Avenue, Glendora, CA
Spacious 4 bed 2 bath house close to everything SPA and many appliances included - https://drive.google.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
15114 Swanee Lane
15114 Swanee Lane, Baldwin Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Baldwin Park Home - 3 bedroom / 1.5 bath home with large living room, large kitchen and extra large family room. Newly painted. Remodeled main bath. New Carpet. New Windows.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glendora
1 Unit Available
861 Glengrove Ave
861 Glengrove Avenue, Glendora, CA
Single house for lease in Glendora - Recently remodeled single house for lease, 4 beds 2 baths with brand new roof, new central AC, new dual pane windows, new flooring, new bathrooms, new kitchen with washer and dryer included.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
San Dimas
1 Unit Available
1338 Paseo Zacate
1338 Paseo Zacate, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
Beautiful well kept home located in the highly desirable quiet “Via Verde” neighborhood in San Dimas! 3 bedrooms/ 2.5 bathrooms with recent upgrades throughout including fresh paint inside and outside.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Woodside
1 Unit Available
2020 Sarah Court
2020 Sarah Court, West Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1230 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! LOCATED IN A CUL-DE-SAC HOME FEATURES WITH 3 BEDROOMS & 2 BATH. PERFECT FIT FOR FIRST HOME BUYER! SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT FLOOR PLAN; INVITING ENTRY TO THE LIVING AREA WITH FRESHLY PAINT INTERIOR & NEW LAMINATED FLOORS.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
San Dimas
1 Unit Available
1166 St George Dr
1166 Saint George Drive, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1244 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in San Dimas. Amenities included: central air, central heat, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, solar, patio deck, shutters, upgraded flooring, and two car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Azusa
1 Unit Available
1511 N Sunset Ave
1511 North Sunset Avenue, Azusa, CA
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Azusa. Amenities included: dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 8th 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Azusa
1 Unit Available
27 Silver Forest Court
27 Silver Forest Court, Azusa, CA
Beautiful single-family home at the gateway of the gorgeous San Gabriel Mountains. This 4 bedroom/3 bath home provides an open floor plan, open kitchen with island, wood floors, formal entry, full 2-car garage, ample back-yard and plenty of storage.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Azusa
1 Unit Available
334 N Fenimore Avenue
334 N Fenimore Ave, Azusa, CA
Beautiful Newer Home in Great Location in the City of Azusa...CITRUS JUNCTION. Azusa Pacific University is just a block away and Citrus College is around the corner.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
San Dimas
1 Unit Available
130 W 3rd Street
130 West 3rd Street, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1140 sqft
Beautiful new engineer wood floor throughout the house. Good size living room, dining room/or play room. There is breakfast area in kitchen too. All bedrooms are upstairs. Nice and quiet neighborhood. The unit has lots of natural light come in.
