Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel oven range Property Amenities business center courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court

Vista Pointe Apartment Homes is nestled at the foot of the San Gabriel Mountains east of downtown Los Angeles. Our Covina CA Apartments offer premier Southern California apartments featuring designer interior finishes, fully-equipped kitchens with all appliances and washers and dryers in select homes. Our community amenities are among the best at Vista Pointe! Not only do we have pet-friendly apartments in Covina CA but be prepared to unwind in not only one but two of our refreshing pools, workout at any time of day in the fitness center or take a stroll in our beautifully landscaped courtyards. We also have pet stations located throughout the community for you and your pet's convenience.