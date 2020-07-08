Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance bike storage online portal

A Great Place To Call Home. Las Palmas is a remarkable community that is conveniently located near local family fun spots like Raging Waters, Brunswick Zone Covina Bowl, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and a few short blocks from Hollenbeck and Covina Park. The community allows residents to use a sparkling pool, well-equipped fitness center and more. You will love our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, featuring a large kitchen, a welcoming living area and great closet space. You will find us conveniently located near Cal Poly Pomona and Citrus College, public schools and a short walk to the Covina Metrolink. Experience life as it should be and make Las Palmas Apartments your home today.