Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:32 AM

Las Palmas Apartments

777 W Covina Blvd · (626) 263-4186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

777 W Covina Blvd, Covina, CA 91722
Covina

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 024 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 032 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Las Palmas Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
bike storage
online portal
A Great Place To Call Home. Las Palmas is a remarkable community that is conveniently located near local family fun spots like Raging Waters, Brunswick Zone Covina Bowl, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and a few short blocks from Hollenbeck and Covina Park. The community allows residents to use a sparkling pool, well-equipped fitness center and more. You will love our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, featuring a large kitchen, a welcoming living area and great closet space. You will find us conveniently located near Cal Poly Pomona and Citrus College, public schools and a short walk to the Covina Metrolink. Experience life as it should be and make Las Palmas Apartments your home today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $500.00 O.A C.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Other, assigned. Assigned carport. Please contact the office for more parking details.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Las Palmas Apartments have any available units?
Las Palmas Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Las Palmas Apartments have?
Some of Las Palmas Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Las Palmas Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Las Palmas Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Las Palmas Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Las Palmas Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Las Palmas Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Las Palmas Apartments offers parking.
Does Las Palmas Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Las Palmas Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Las Palmas Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Las Palmas Apartments has a pool.
Does Las Palmas Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Las Palmas Apartments has accessible units.
Does Las Palmas Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Las Palmas Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Las Palmas Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Las Palmas Apartments has units with air conditioning.

