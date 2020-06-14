102 Apartments for rent in Covina, CA with garage
1 of 16
1 of 19
1 of 21
1 of 12
1 of 16
1 of 35
1 of 13
1 of 38
1 of 23
1 of 39
1 of 39
1 of 13
1 of 17
1 of 21
1 of 21
1 of 13
1 of 18
1 of 1
1 of 8
1 of 10
1 of 17
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 14
Ever feel like life is nothing but one long comic strip? Well, for Harold Teen and the people in Covina, it’s somewhat true. Harold Teen was the early 20th century version of Bart Simpson, and for him Covina was the place to get a Gedunk sundae and "the biggest soda in town."
If you have a desire to live in a small town yet still want to be near LA, you couldnt make a better choice then Covina, CA. Situated just 22 miles outside of Los Angeles, Covina markets itself as "One Mile Square and All There." Nobody really knows what that means but the city has been saying it since 1922, so it must mean something. Hopefully, it means there is a home for you somewhere within that square mile you just have to find it. See more
Covina apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.