pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:33 AM
61 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Covina, CA
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Covina
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
10 Units Available
Covina
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community off West Arrow Highway, near highways 57, 60 and 210. Luxury features including hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, carports and business center. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
2 Units Available
Covina
Las Palmas Apartments
777 W Covina Blvd, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community featuring a pool and gym. Units have patios or balconies, hardwood floors and granite counters. Numerous nearby restaurants. Close to attractions such as Raging Waters Waterpark and South Hills Country Club.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Covina
2214 E. Cypress St.
2214 East Cypress Street, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1730 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Plus Loft Home in Covina - -3 Bedroom, Bathroom 2 Story Home with a Loft -Located in a Quiet Neighborhood Only 5 Minutes from Both the 10 and 57 Freeways -New Stove and Dishwasher in Kitchen -Large Kitchen Area with Ample Counter
Results within 1 mile of Covina
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Eastland
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,687
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,573
1023 sqft
Newly renovated community with espresso kitchens, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. On-site clubhouse and sparkling pool. Coffee bar and cozy fire pit provided.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
19 Units Available
Freeway Corridor
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$1,575
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1000 sqft
Residential location near Workman Avenue Elementary and Traweek Middle Schools. Units with high-speed internet access, patios/balconies, abundant storage, and fully equipped kitchens. On-site laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
13 Units Available
Glendora
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
1000 sqft
Welcome to grand Terrace Apartments where we treat our residents like family. We have a great community and offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Glendora, CA.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Freeway Corridor
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
1 Unit Available
Azusa
Fairvalley Villa
18645 E Arrow Hwy, Citrus, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Over-sized apartments with huge kitchens, relaxing living areas, and extra storage space. Educational programs for kids and great outdoor spaces for entertaining. Covered parking, b-ball court, and laundry on-site.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
3 Units Available
Freeway Corridor
Tuscany Villas
1935 E Garvey Ave N, West Covina, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
456 sqft
Premium Southern California location offers gated entry, beautiful landscaping, enclosed pool and fitness center. Easy access to I-10, minutes to Westfield shopping malls, grocery stores and many restaurants.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
1 Unit Available
Azusa
Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Come home to Tribeca Apartments, desirably located in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley in Azusa, California. Our impressive, gated community features modern living spaces along with an array of convenient amenities.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
1 Unit Available
Glendora
Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Welcome to Gladstone Ridge Apartment Homes located in Glendora, CA. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with central air conditioning, kitchen appliances, and private balconies.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Charter Oak
19531 E. Cienega Ave - 205
19531 East Cienega Avenue, Charter Oak, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
800 sqft
Covina is a small city in Los Angeles County, California, about 22 miles (35 km) east of downtown Los Angeles, in the San Gabriel Valley region.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Azusa
715 S. Azusa Ave.
715 Azusa Avenue, Azusa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1800 sqft
Freshly painted! Beautiful 3 story home right off of Azusa Ave in a well maintained gated community. The first floor holds the first bedroom with a connected bathroom. The bedroom looks into the courtyard at the front of the home.
Results within 5 miles of Covina
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
La Puente
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,336
1125 sqft
Nola624 is a privately gated community nestled in the heart of West Covina. Our West Covina apartments are close to the 10, 57, and 605 freeways to make your commute easier.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
20 Units Available
Rowland
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$1,641
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,636
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
940 sqft
Centrally situated in the San Gabriel Valley. Landscaped apartment community with a laundry, two swimming pools and a spa. On-site courtesy patrol and emergency maintenance. Residents enjoy a program of community events.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
41 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,806
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
12 Units Available
San Dimas
eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
923 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Arrow Highway. The modern apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to a community pool and barbecue grill.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
Glendora
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,918
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,308
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
San Dimas
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,231
1180 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have private patios and balconies. Fully equipped kitchens feature Energy Star appliances. Amenities include a media room, a game room and a playground. Located steps away from multiple bus stops.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
21 Units Available
West Covina Central Business District
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,009
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,538
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
16 Units Available
Galaxie
Walnut Ridge
3610 S Nogales St, West Covina, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,567
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
865 sqft
Within easy reach of Highway 60. Tranquil apartment community situated on beautiful grounds. Leisure amenities include a fitness center, tennis court and two swimming pools. Young residents enjoy a complimentary educational summer school program.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Valinda
Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,774
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,539
1156 sqft
Twelve31 Apartments for rent in West Covina, CA is known for its large floor plans that feature privacy, beautiful gardens, and convenience.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
9 Units Available
Amar-Lark Ellen
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,716
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1208 sqft
Lovely, quiet community with beautiful landscaping, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts. Located close to Woodgrove Park, shopping center and the 10 and 60 freeways. Apartments are sun-drenched and spacious.
