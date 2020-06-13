59 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Covina, CA
Ever feel like life is nothing but one long comic strip? Well, for Harold Teen and the people in Covina, it’s somewhat true. Harold Teen was the early 20th century version of Bart Simpson, and for him Covina was the place to get a Gedunk sundae and "the biggest soda in town."
If you have a desire to live in a small town yet still want to be near LA, you couldnt make a better choice then Covina, CA. Situated just 22 miles outside of Los Angeles, Covina markets itself as "One Mile Square and All There." Nobody really knows what that means but the city has been saying it since 1922, so it must mean something. Hopefully, it means there is a home for you somewhere within that square mile you just have to find it. See more
Finding an apartment in Covina that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.