Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:00 AM

Covina Grand

Open Now until 6pm
1160 N Conwell Ave · (626) 684-3575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Covina
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1160 N Conwell Ave, Covina, CA 91722
Covina

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E223 · Avail. now

$1,575

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit E410 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit E315 · Avail. now

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit W308 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,949

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Covina Grand.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
garage
parking
on-site laundry
carport
conference room
courtyard
hot tub
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA. Experience the best in upscale living in our spacious one, two or three-bedroom apartment homes that features vinyl plank flooring, new appliances, central air and heat and other contemporary accents. Here at Covina Grand apartments, we offer the best pet-friendly community amenities and so much more. We'll help you find the home you've always wanted and the ideal space to compliment your life. Call and schedule your private tour today and discover the lifestyle you deserve at our newly renovated apartments in Covina.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49
Deposit: $500-$700
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Covina Grand have any available units?
Covina Grand has 6 units available starting at $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Covina Grand have?
Some of Covina Grand's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Covina Grand currently offering any rent specials?
Covina Grand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Covina Grand pet-friendly?
Yes, Covina Grand is pet friendly.
Does Covina Grand offer parking?
Yes, Covina Grand offers parking.
Does Covina Grand have units with washers and dryers?
No, Covina Grand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Covina Grand have a pool?
Yes, Covina Grand has a pool.
Does Covina Grand have accessible units?
Yes, Covina Grand has accessible units.
Does Covina Grand have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Covina Grand has units with dishwashers.
Does Covina Grand have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Covina Grand has units with air conditioning.
