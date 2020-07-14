Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible garage parking on-site laundry carport conference room courtyard hot tub lobby online portal package receiving pool table

Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA. Experience the best in upscale living in our spacious one, two or three-bedroom apartment homes that features vinyl plank flooring, new appliances, central air and heat and other contemporary accents. Here at Covina Grand apartments, we offer the best pet-friendly community amenities and so much more. We'll help you find the home you've always wanted and the ideal space to compliment your life. Call and schedule your private tour today and discover the lifestyle you deserve at our newly renovated apartments in Covina.