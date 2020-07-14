Amenities
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA. Experience the best in upscale living in our spacious one, two or three-bedroom apartment homes that features vinyl plank flooring, new appliances, central air and heat and other contemporary accents. Here at Covina Grand apartments, we offer the best pet-friendly community amenities and so much more. We'll help you find the home you've always wanted and the ideal space to compliment your life. Call and schedule your private tour today and discover the lifestyle you deserve at our newly renovated apartments in Covina.