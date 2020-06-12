/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
82 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Covina, CA
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
Covina
9 Units Available
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave, Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
971 sqft
Community off West Arrow Highway, near highways 57, 60 and 210. Luxury features including hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, carports and business center. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
Covina
9 Units Available
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave, Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1049 sqft
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Covina
1 Unit Available
1938 Covina Blvd
1938 East Covina Boulevard, Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Two-Story Condo in Covina - This is a 2-story, 2 bedroom 1.5 bath located in Covina off of Covina Blvd.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Covina
1 Unit Available
322 E Badillo Street
322 E Badillo St, Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
789 sqft
*LEASE* You’ll love this Immaculately maintained 2nd floor, single-story unit in the city of Covina. Conveniently located near the heart of Downtown Covina, restaurants and shops.
Results within 1 mile of Covina
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:53pm
Freeway Corridor
12 Units Available
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1000 sqft
Residential location near Workman Avenue Elementary and Traweek Middle Schools. Units with high-speed internet access, patios/balconies, abundant storage, and fully equipped kitchens. On-site laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Eastland
6 Units Available
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,161
900 sqft
Newly renovated community with espresso kitchens, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. On-site clubhouse and sparkling pool. Coffee bar and cozy fire pit provided.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
Azusa
5 Units Available
Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1, Azusa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Come home to Tribeca Apartments, desirably located in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley in Azusa, California. Our impressive, gated community features modern living spaces along with an array of convenient amenities.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Freeway Corridor
5 Units Available
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1037 sqft
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Glendora
2 Units Available
Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Welcome to Gladstone Ridge Apartment Homes located in Glendora, CA. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with central air conditioning, kitchen appliances, and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Glendora
8 Units Available
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1000 sqft
Welcome to grand Terrace Apartments where we treat our residents like family. We have a great community and offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Glendora, CA.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Azusa
2 Units Available
Fairvalley Villa
18645 E Arrow Hwy, Citrus, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
919 sqft
Over-sized apartments with huge kitchens, relaxing living areas, and extra storage space. Educational programs for kids and great outdoor spaces for entertaining. Covered parking, b-ball court, and laundry on-site.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
East Hills
1 Unit Available
130 S Barranca #107
130 South Barranca Street, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1025 sqft
This sharp single level condo in the 62+ senior community in the Courtyard of South Hills is rare find and perfect for independent senior living. The resident must be 62 years old, second resident must 49+.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Charter Oak
1 Unit Available
5047 N Kinsella Avenue 1/2
5047 N Kinsella Ave, Charter Oak, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
750 sqft
Brand new construction back house features 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom. brand new kitchen, brand new floors, recess lighting throughout, quartz counter tops, warm grey colors. Spacious living room with large window for natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Covina
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
Rowland
19 Units Available
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
940 sqft
Centrally situated in the San Gabriel Valley. Landscaped apartment community with a laundry, two swimming pools and a spa. On-site courtesy patrol and emergency maintenance. Residents enjoy a program of community events.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
37 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Glendora
25 Units Available
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,342
1088 sqft
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
San Dimas
5 Units Available
eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
923 sqft
Just minutes from Arrow Highway. The modern apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to a community pool and barbecue grill.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
San Dimas
5 Units Available
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1180 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have private patios and balconies. Fully equipped kitchens feature Energy Star appliances. Amenities include a media room, a game room and a playground. Located steps away from multiple bus stops.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
San Dimas
2 Units Available
eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
923 sqft
Nestled between East Arrow Highway and Marchant Park. Lush community featuring bike storage and a manicured courtyard. Residences feature in-unit laundry and private patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
West La Verne
2 Units Available
Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes
2132 Blossom Ln, La Verne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes in La Verne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
Galaxie
11 Units Available
Walnut Ridge
3610 S Nogales St, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
865 sqft
Within easy reach of Highway 60. Tranquil apartment community situated on beautiful grounds. Leisure amenities include a fitness center, tennis court and two swimming pools. Young residents enjoy a complimentary educational summer school program.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
San Dimas
5 Units Available
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
850 sqft
Enjoy breath taking mountain views, peace and tranquility at Park San Dimas Senior Apartment Homes. We are nestled in the scenic foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Surrounded by the best golf courses with exceptional panoramic views.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
San Dimas
11 Units Available
Mountain View Apartments
650 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
954 sqft
Mountain View Apartments are centrally located, and units offer private outdoor-space, luxurious bathrooms, and energy-efficient utilities. Enjoy the on-site pool and spa as well as extra storage for your belongings.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Baldwin Park
6 Units Available
Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave, Baldwin Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
616 sqft
Puente Villa Apartments offers you more than just an apartment home; we offer you a sense of community, and a great place which you will be proud to call home. Our newly remodeled property is a class above the rest.
