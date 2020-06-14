/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:33 PM
46 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Covina, CA
Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
Covina
9 Units Available
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
708 sqft
Community off West Arrow Highway, near highways 57, 60 and 210. Luxury features including hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, carports and business center. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
Covina
9 Units Available
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
762 sqft
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA.
Results within 1 mile of Covina
Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
Freeway Corridor
11 Units Available
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
830 sqft
Residential location near Workman Avenue Elementary and Traweek Middle Schools. Units with high-speed internet access, patios/balconies, abundant storage, and fully equipped kitchens. On-site laundry facilities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Freeway Corridor
6 Units Available
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
637 sqft
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
Glendora
8 Units Available
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,558
750 sqft
Welcome to grand Terrace Apartments where we treat our residents like family. We have a great community and offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Glendora, CA.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Eastland
7 Units Available
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,647
725 sqft
Newly renovated community with espresso kitchens, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. On-site clubhouse and sparkling pool. Coffee bar and cozy fire pit provided.
Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
Azusa
4 Units Available
Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
Come home to Tribeca Apartments, desirably located in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley in Azusa, California. Our impressive, gated community features modern living spaces along with an array of convenient amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Freeway Corridor
3 Units Available
Tuscany Villas
1935 E Garvey Ave N, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
456 sqft
Premium Southern California location offers gated entry, beautiful landscaping, enclosed pool and fitness center. Easy access to I-10, minutes to Westfield shopping malls, grocery stores and many restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Azusa
1 Unit Available
777 South Citrus Avenue
777 South Citrus Avenue, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
705 sqft
It is the remodeled condo located on the Citrus Ave. The property contains 1 full bed and 1 full bath and a small reading room. Close to Citrus College, Azusa Pacific University, market, CVS, and high school.
Results within 5 miles of Covina
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
West La Verne
2 Units Available
Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes
2132 Blossom Ln, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
546 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes in La Verne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 01:00pm
Rowland
15 Units Available
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
655 sqft
Centrally situated in the San Gabriel Valley. Landscaped apartment community with a laundry, two swimming pools and a spa. On-site courtesy patrol and emergency maintenance. Residents enjoy a program of community events.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
West Covina Central Business District
22 Units Available
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
696 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
35 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
925 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Glendora
24 Units Available
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,046
745 sqft
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
San Dimas
4 Units Available
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
550 sqft
Enjoy breath taking mountain views, peace and tranquility at Park San Dimas Senior Apartment Homes. We are nestled in the scenic foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Surrounded by the best golf courses with exceptional panoramic views.
Last updated June 14 at 12:06pm
Glendora
5 Units Available
Glendora Park Place Apartments
633-641 W Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
764 sqft
Welcome to Glendora Park Place Apartment Homes. This beautiful community is conveniently located on Route 66 in Glendora, California with convenient access to the freeway.
Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
Amar-Lark Ellen
9 Units Available
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,646
726 sqft
Lovely, quiet community with beautiful landscaping, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts. Located close to Woodgrove Park, shopping center and the 10 and 60 freeways. Apartments are sun-drenched and spacious.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Baldwin Park
6 Units Available
Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave, Baldwin Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
530 sqft
Puente Villa Apartments offers you more than just an apartment home; we offer you a sense of community, and a great place which you will be proud to call home. Our newly remodeled property is a class above the rest.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
La Puente
12 Units Available
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,802
703 sqft
Nola624 is a privately gated community nestled in the heart of West Covina. Our West Covina apartments are close to the 10, 57, and 605 freeways to make your commute easier.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lordsburg
1 Unit Available
1868 3rd St #3
1868 3rd Street, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Bungalow in the heart of downtown La Verne - This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home is recently updated throughout. It's the back unit and has it's own parking spot and entrance.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
12920 Dalewood St 53
12920 Dalewood Street, Baldwin Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
550 sqft
Unit 53 Available 06/22/20 NEW COMING SOON UPSTAIRS EMAIL 2 GET PREQUALIFIED - Property Id: 287462 ALL NEW UNIT! UPSTAIRS - UNIT SOON TO COME!! 1 BED 1 BATH 1 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM ACCEPTING 3RD PARTY CHECKS (NO RAPID REHOUSING) SECTION 8 BALDWIN
Last updated June 14 at 04:32pm
Glendora
1 Unit Available
216 1/2 W Carroll
216 1/2 W Carroll Ave, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
640 sqft
$1100.00 rent for his small one bedroom one bath house. It features 7 new double pane windows, new flooring, new paint, and a small bonus room which is perfect for a couple or individual.
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
3775 Legato Court
3775 Legato Court, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
740 sqft
Don’t miss the opportunity to lease this upgraded end unit condominium in Allegro Villas! This 1bed, 1bath condo also offers a small room that could be used as an office or playroom.
Results within 10 miles of Covina
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
690 sqft
Apartments have in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has a basketball court, BBQ and gym. Located close to Chino Hill State Park.
