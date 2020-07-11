Apartment List
/
CA
/
costa mesa
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:47 AM

39 Apartments for rent in Costa Mesa, CA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Costa Mesa apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,697
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1172 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
55 Units Available
South Coast Metro
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,780
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1243 sqft
Close to beaches. Units include all appliances, plus full-sized washer and dryer, granite countertops, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Basketball and tennis courts, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
76 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,699
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,899
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,196
1100 sqft
Yards from Baker St and close to Saint John the Baptist School. Apartment has a fireplace, granite counters and a full selection of modern kitchen appliances. Resident amenities include a tennis court and a pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
56 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,509
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,697
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
1098 sqft
Sleek and modern air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Coffee bar, clubhouse, hot tub and gym available for residents. Dogs allowed. Right next to the shops and restaurants at the Mesa Verde Center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
14 Units Available
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,737
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
954 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with large bedrooms, black or stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Easy access to 405, 55 and 73 and close to the South Coast Plaza.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,775
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,910
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
900 sqft
Apartment community features media room and 24-hour, on-site laundry for recreation and convenience. Recently renovated units feature ceiling fan and air conditioning. Near Shiffer Park and the John Wayne Airport with easy access to Interstate-405.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
4 Units Available
Westside Costa Mesa
Apex Apartment Homes
530 W Wilson St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
692 sqft
Live like you want! At Apex, we offer newly remodeled one & two-bedroom apartment homes in a variety of floorplans, with sleek & modern finishes.
Results within 1 mile of Costa Mesa
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
94 Units Available
Eastside Costa Mesa
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$1,489
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,673
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
1001 sqft
Recently renovated, air-conditioned studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Newport Beach's Westcliff Plaza shopping, dining and entertainment center. Finishes include cherry wood cabinets and brushed nickel hardware. Community features an outdoor pool and a basketball court.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
9 Units Available
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,083
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,073
1400 sqft
Located within walking distance of the beach, these apartments offer contemporary interior design, private balconies and vaulted ceilings. Gym, pools and hot tubs are available on site. Restaurants and a Trader Joe's grocery nearby.
Results within 5 miles of Costa Mesa
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
24 Units Available
Rancho San Joaquin
Toscana
35 Via Lucca, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,754
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,891
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,204
1100 sqft
Located on the edge of Rancho Irvine Golf Course and close to Culver Dr. Charming community featuring volleyball, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Apartments have a modern, fully equipped kitchen and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
52 Units Available
Santa Anita Park
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,880
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,841
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
1048 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
44 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,855
712 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,444
1159 sqft
Stunning community with a rooftop pool and lounge, gas grills and outdoor areas. Spacious layouts, wood cabinetry, energy-efficient windows and lighting. Within walking distance to area shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
34 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,085
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1144 sqft
This charming community sits in a tranquil, residential area. It is a newly constructed, luxury apartment community with an urban living vibe. Fitness room, electric car charging, and yoga studio provided.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
26 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,051
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,048
1183 sqft
An innovative, modern community with lots of upgrades. On-site golf simulator, resort-style pool, fitness center with a lap pool and culinary courtyard. Near shopping. Large stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring, and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
30 Units Available
Rancho San Joaquin
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,910
1177 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,205
1680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,790
3005 sqft
Discover an alluring mix of hotel-inspired amenities at Astoria at Central Park West, a high-rise apartment community in Irvine, California.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
33 Units Available
Washington
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
20 Units Available
Fountain Valley
Crystal Springs
10244 Warner Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
970 sqft
Community sits on the edge of a golf course and park, close to the San Diego Freeway. Landscaped courtyard, communal pool and gym. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom units include granite counters and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Westpark
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,892
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
1050 sqft
Attractive gated apartments in sunny California, with a sustainable living policy. Conveniently located by Irvine Business Complex, minutes from the San Diego Freeway. Clubhouse, tennis court and two swimming pools on site.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
144 Units Available
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$2,329
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,613
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,188
1315 sqft
A boutique community located in the heart of Uptown, Newport Beach, offering residents a choice of three distinct apartment collections designed to suit any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
49 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,900
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,249
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1201 sqft
Perfect location situated conveniently near the 405 and Pacific Ocean as well as shopping and dining at The District, South Coast Plaza, and Fashion Island. Modern apartment interiors with patio/balcony. On-site gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
16 Units Available
Yorktown
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,041
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,232
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
1008 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments near intersection of Beach Boulevard and East Adams, near Bartlett Park. All units in modern style, with hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
2 Units Available
Downtown Santa Ana
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,550
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME Welcome home to The Imperial Apartments in Santa Ana, California. When location, value and serenity play a vital role in where you live, we are certain The Imperial Apartments will be your only stop.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
$
Contact for Availability
Irvine Business Complex
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,075
760 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1345 sqft
Modern living with world-class amenities that include Nest technology, concierge, sauna, yoga studio, and a pool with courtyard and fire pit. Sophisticated interiors with designer details, spacious closets and in-unit laundry,
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Irvine Business Complex
Elements
1000 Elements Way, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1461 sqft
If you are looking for a new home and are considering Elements, we are here to help! As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have also adapted the way we interact with our guests.
City Guide for Costa Mesa, CA

Nestled inside of California’s Orange County sits a small city (only about 16 square miles) that borders the Pacific Ocean. Located thirty miles from Los Angeles and minutes from Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa is a laid back suburb with a history of agriculture, a well-known arts/theatre community and an enviable atmosphere.

During the heyday of all things Laguna and Newport Beach (Oh, how we miss The OC), Costa Mesa played the quiet neighbor. A role, in fact, that this city is used to playing. Ready to move? Good. Let's find you the perfect Costa Mesa apartment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Costa Mesa? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Costa Mesa, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Costa Mesa apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Costa Mesa apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCosta Mesa 3 BedroomsCosta Mesa Accessible ApartmentsCosta Mesa Apartments under $1,600Costa Mesa Apartments under $1,800
Costa Mesa Apartments with BalconyCosta Mesa Apartments with GarageCosta Mesa Apartments with GymCosta Mesa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCosta Mesa Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCosta Mesa Apartments with Parking
Costa Mesa Apartments with PoolCosta Mesa Apartments with Washer-DryerCosta Mesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsCosta Mesa Furnished ApartmentsCosta Mesa Pet Friendly PlacesCosta Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine