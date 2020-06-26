All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 618 Rhine Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
618 Rhine Lane
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

618 Rhine Lane

618 Rhine Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

618 Rhine Ln, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath Brookview Townhome. Oversized (End-Unit). Interior location with Beneficial Park-like views. Upgraded with Wood style laminate flooring downstairs. All newer dual pane vinyl Windows and slider doors throughout. Clean & Bright kitchen with refrigerator & dishwasher. In-house Laundry room with Washer & Dry included. Air Conditioning as well as Energy efficient Attic Fan and ceiling fans throughout. Formal Dining room. Extra-large Master Bedroom Suite with full bath, his & hers closets, & Balcony with views. Spacious guest Bedrooms, one shares access to the master balcony. Extra large Attached 2 Car Garage. Conveniently located close to South Coast Plaza, John Wayne Airport, Performing Arts Center, trendy eateries & fine dining, 55 Freeway access, & nearby Pacific Coast. The Brookview Complex offers impeccable weekly Landscaping, friendly Neighbors, two Tennis Courts, and two Pool & Spa facilities. This home is available for lease 10/1/2019!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Rhine Lane have any available units?
618 Rhine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 Rhine Lane have?
Some of 618 Rhine Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Rhine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
618 Rhine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Rhine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 618 Rhine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 618 Rhine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 618 Rhine Lane offers parking.
Does 618 Rhine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Rhine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Rhine Lane have a pool?
Yes, 618 Rhine Lane has a pool.
Does 618 Rhine Lane have accessible units?
No, 618 Rhine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Rhine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 618 Rhine Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Plaza Townhomes
811 Paularino Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Baywind
151 E 21st St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Apex Apartment Homes
530 W Wilson St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine