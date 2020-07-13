All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Baywind

151 E 21st St · (949) 267-3309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

151 E 21st St, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 24 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 03 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 957 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Baywind.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
garage
on-site laundry
Baywind Apartment Homes in Costa Mesa are perfectly located, spacious, and filled with features you'll appreciate. The beautiful park-like complex has a prime location in Central Orange County. It's convenient, with quick access to SR-55 (the Costa Mesa Freeway), yet is walking distance to a prime recreation area. Baywind is just blocks from the Upper Newport Bay Preserve, with kayaking, paddle-boarding, and wonderful trails for biking, walking or jogging. Baywind Apartments are only three miles from the ocean and Newport's fantastic beaches. That is less than a 10 minute drive to surfing, boating, and walks or sunbathing on the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant 18 years or older
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 hold fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Detached garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Baywind have any available units?
Baywind has 2 units available starting at $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Baywind have?
Some of Baywind's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Baywind currently offering any rent specials?
Baywind is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Baywind pet-friendly?
Yes, Baywind is pet friendly.
Does Baywind offer parking?
Yes, Baywind offers parking.
Does Baywind have units with washers and dryers?
No, Baywind does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Baywind have a pool?
Yes, Baywind has a pool.
Does Baywind have accessible units?
No, Baywind does not have accessible units.
Does Baywind have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Baywind has units with dishwashers.
