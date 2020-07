Amenities

A 24 Unit Community Complex in a beautiful neighborhood of Costa Mesa. We have a spacious 1 Bed/1 Bath and 2 Bed/1 Bath with newly Painted Interiors, vinyl plank flooring and carpet, Ceiling Fan, wall heater , stove and over the range microwave are included. On-site Laundry Facility. We are close to 405 and 55 Freeways, less than 10 minutes drive to Newport Beach, Close to Schools and Shopping Malls such as South Coast Plaza and Fashion Island.