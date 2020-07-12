All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:14 PM

Monrovia

1819 Monrovia Avenue · (415) 236-2933
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1819 Monrovia Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$1,965

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Monrovia.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
24hr maintenance
online portal
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR!

Welcome to The Monrovia Apartment Homes, set in a tree-lined neighborhood in Costa Mesa, California, our community features one and two bedroom apartments. Our apartments are designed with open kitchens and assigned parking, including garages with overhead storage. Some apartment homes feature hardwood style flooring, ceiling fans, patios, balconies, or large, enclosed backyards. Our community features a courtyard, a swimming pool, picnic area with gas BBQs, and a laundry center. The Monrovia is a pet-friendly community where you can leave behind the fast pace of city life, but also be a few minutes from the beach.

*Floor plan availability and pricing subject to change. Square footage and/or room dimensions are approximations and may vary between individual apartment units. Western National Property Management; CalDRE LIC #00838846

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $49.50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 to 1 months rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per home
limit: 2
rent: $45/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: Included in lease, Detached Garage: Included in select leases.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Monrovia have any available units?
Monrovia has a unit available for $1,965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Monrovia have?
Some of Monrovia's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Monrovia currently offering any rent specials?
Monrovia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Monrovia pet-friendly?
Yes, Monrovia is pet friendly.
Does Monrovia offer parking?
Yes, Monrovia offers parking.
Does Monrovia have units with washers and dryers?
No, Monrovia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Monrovia have a pool?
Yes, Monrovia has a pool.
Does Monrovia have accessible units?
No, Monrovia does not have accessible units.
Does Monrovia have units with dishwashers?
No, Monrovia does not have units with dishwashers.
