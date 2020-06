Amenities

on-site laundry parking walk in closets ceiling fan carpet range

GREAT MESA VERDE AREA. UPSTAIRS UNIT WITHIN A FOUR-PLEX. NEWER CARPETING THRU-OUT, NEW TWO TONE PAINT AND BASEBOARDS, CEILING FANS IN DINING AREA AND BEDROOMS. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WHICH OPENS TO DINING AREA AND KITCHEN. THE KITCHEN OFFERS A BREAKFAST COUNTER AND PLENTY OF CABINETS. THE BEDROOMS EACH HAVE CEILING FANS AND ONE A WALK IN CLOSET. THE BATHROOM HAS A TILED SHOWER OVER THE TUB WITH A GLASS ENCLOSURE. A COIN OPERATED LAUNDRY FACILITY IS AVAILABLE TO TENANTS. CLOSE TO NEARBY SHOPPING AND TRANSPORTATION. NO GARAGE BUT DOES HAVE ONE ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE IN THE BACK AND ON STREET AS AVAILABLE. INCLUDES WATER AND TRASH. THIS IS A NON-SMOKING PROPERTY