Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM

822 1st ST

822 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

822 1st Street, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 1st ST have any available units?
822 1st ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 822 1st ST have?
Some of 822 1st ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 1st ST currently offering any rent specials?
822 1st ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 1st ST pet-friendly?
No, 822 1st ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 822 1st ST offer parking?
No, 822 1st ST does not offer parking.
Does 822 1st ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 822 1st ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 1st ST have a pool?
Yes, 822 1st ST has a pool.
Does 822 1st ST have accessible units?
No, 822 1st ST does not have accessible units.
Does 822 1st ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 822 1st ST has units with dishwashers.
