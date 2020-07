Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly pool hot tub

Stunning POOL home in Corona off Hidden Valley! - Absolutely stunning POOL HOME- won't last! Located off of Hidden Valley close to tons of shopping and entertainment as well as the 91 and 15 freeways. This beauty is freshly painted throughout and boasts a ton of upgrades including brand new top of the line hardwood flooring throughout, crown molding and ceiling fans throughout and so much more! Huge Kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan has a large family room and formal with dual sided fireplace to enjoy! Over 3500 square feet and features 4 extra large bedrooms, large office downstairs and 3 baths. Backyard features pool and spa to enjoy during the hot summer. Pool service and gardener included in rent. Vacant and ready for move in!



Small pet may be considered



Call or text Jen today for showing. (951) 818-1194



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5914121)