Corona, CA
4630 Pennyroyal Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

4630 Pennyroyal Drive

4630 Pennyroyal Drive · (714) 269-9528
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4630 Pennyroyal Drive, Corona, CA 92880

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1904 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Welcome to this gorgeous, 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH, REMODELED home located in the very desirable 24 HOUR GATED community of GREEN RIVER, just minutes from Orange County. As you walk up to the property you will be greeted by a lovely DOUBLE DOOR ENTRY leading into a wonderful OPEN FLOOR PLAN. Step into a LARGE LIVING ROOM with CATHEDRAL CEILINGS & FIREPLACE, & a FORMAL DINING area that leads to the fabulous updated BRAND NEW KITCHEN. This light and bright kitchen offers EXPANSIVE COUNTERS, ABUNDANT STORAGE with all NEW CABINETRY, NEW APPLIANCES, & RECESSED LIGHTING. Enjoy your meals overlooking the beautiful GRASSY BACKYARD with a COVERED PATIO & a VIEW OF THE MOUNTAINS. Conveniently located FAMILY ROOM, off kitchen, boasts a WET BAR With all New cabinetry. Upstairs you have the grand MASTER SUITE with DOUBLE DOORS, high CATHEDRAL CEILINGS. The master COUNTER has DOUBLE SINKS and UPGRADED shower with designer tiles, 2 secondary bedrooms & a FULL HALL BATHROOM complete this floor. Other notable features include a 2 car GARAGE with DIRECT ACCESS to an INTERIOR LAUNDRY ROOM, & all NEW FLOORING & PAINT throughout. Freshly painted exterior. The HOA offers an OLYMPIC SIZE SWIMMING POOL, SPA, BBQ area, 2 RACQUETBALL COURTS, outdoor BASKETBALL COURT, TENNIS, an enclosed DOG PARK, PLAYGROUND & a clubhouse with GYM, SAUNA, & large multi-purpose area. Close to Fwys, 241 TOLL ROAD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4630 Pennyroyal Drive have any available units?
4630 Pennyroyal Drive has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corona, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corona Rent Report.
What amenities does 4630 Pennyroyal Drive have?
Some of 4630 Pennyroyal Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4630 Pennyroyal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4630 Pennyroyal Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4630 Pennyroyal Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4630 Pennyroyal Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4630 Pennyroyal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4630 Pennyroyal Drive does offer parking.
Does 4630 Pennyroyal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4630 Pennyroyal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4630 Pennyroyal Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4630 Pennyroyal Drive has a pool.
Does 4630 Pennyroyal Drive have accessible units?
No, 4630 Pennyroyal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4630 Pennyroyal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4630 Pennyroyal Drive has units with dishwashers.
