4630 Pennyroyal Drive

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Welcome to this gorgeous, 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH, REMODELED home located in the very desirable 24 HOUR GATED community of GREEN RIVER, just minutes from Orange County. As you walk up to the property you will be greeted by a lovely DOUBLE DOOR ENTRY leading into a wonderful OPEN FLOOR PLAN. Step into a LARGE LIVING ROOM with CATHEDRAL CEILINGS & FIREPLACE, & a FORMAL DINING area that leads to the fabulous updated BRAND NEW KITCHEN. This light and bright kitchen offers EXPANSIVE COUNTERS, ABUNDANT STORAGE with all NEW CABINETRY, NEW APPLIANCES, & RECESSED LIGHTING. Enjoy your meals overlooking the beautiful GRASSY BACKYARD with a COVERED PATIO & a VIEW OF THE MOUNTAINS. Conveniently located FAMILY ROOM, off kitchen, boasts a WET BAR With all New cabinetry. Upstairs you have the grand MASTER SUITE with DOUBLE DOORS, high CATHEDRAL CEILINGS. The master COUNTER has DOUBLE SINKS and UPGRADED shower with designer tiles, 2 secondary bedrooms & a FULL HALL BATHROOM complete this floor. Other notable features include a 2 car GARAGE with DIRECT ACCESS to an INTERIOR LAUNDRY ROOM, & all NEW FLOORING & PAINT throughout. Freshly painted exterior. The HOA offers an OLYMPIC SIZE SWIMMING POOL, SPA, BBQ area, 2 RACQUETBALL COURTS, outdoor BASKETBALL COURT, TENNIS, an enclosed DOG PARK, PLAYGROUND & a clubhouse with GYM, SAUNA, & large multi-purpose area. Close to Fwys, 241 TOLL ROAD.